Which? Money podcast: the best savings accounts to beat inflation

The bank of England base rate is falling, but inflation is on the rise. So are there any savings accounts on the market right now that offer competitive rates?

In this episode, Lucia Ariano is joined by Which? Money’s Matthew Jenkin and NerdWallet UK’s Amy Knight to discuss what’s happening to savings rates, how you can choose the right deal, and what might happen to rates in the future.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

