Which? podcasts: your questions answered

The hosts of the Which? Investigates, Which? Money, and Which? Shorts podcasts team up for this special episode to answer your questions.

Our brilliant team of experts offer their tips and advice on the questions you've been sending in throughout the year, covering everything from insulation to savings rates, holiday recommendations to smart devices, and more...

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, Grace Forell and Rob Lilley, featuring Which? experts Emily Seymour, Andy Laughlin, Laura Sanders and Sam Richardson.

How many podcasts does Which? have?

Which? Investigates takes a look at the issues impacting your everyday life, uncovering the truth about the promising claims you see about products, in the media, or being shared on social, as well as diving deeper into some of the biggest news stories to find out what's really behind the headlines.

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcast gives you a chance to hear some of Which?'s best articles in audio form, available to listen to wherever you might be.