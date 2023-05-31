Which? Shorts podcast: how much does your home cost to run?

This week we’re returning to an issue that’s never far from the headlines, our energy bills.

With the Ofgem energy price cap set to drop in July to £2,074 for a typical home paying by direct debit, we’re taking a look at how much it costs to run some of the most popular appliances in our homes. Especially important given consumers are still paying almost twice as much for gas and electricity as in October 2021.

Listen here to the full episode, written by energy researcher Sarah Ingrams and scientist Steph Kipling, and read by Which? executive producer, video & audio Angus Farquhar.

