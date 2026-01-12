Which TV brand develops the most faults?

Our 2025 reliability survey found a massive 200% difference in fault rate between LG and Philips, so buying the right brand is vital to your TV's longevity.

A combination of Which? members and the general public give us our unique reliability data and we use the information to figure out which brands develop faults most often and how quickly those faults occur.

The good news is that TVs can give you many years of fault-free viewing, but, as you've seen, choosing the right brand is key.

The best and worst TV brands for faults

TVs may be broadly reliable, but in this table you'll see the brands that are going to work well for longer.

Some top brands are further down the list than you might expect.

TV brand Developed a fault after one year of ownership Developed a fault after three years of ownership Developed a fault after six years of ownership LG (3,448) 4% 6% 8% Hisense (501) 6% 8% 9% TCL (78) 5% 9% 9% Samsung (2,808) 5% 7% 10% Sony (867) 4% 7% 11% Sharp (132) 5% 11% 12% Toshiba (286) 6% 9% 13% Bush (280) 6% 11% 15% Panasonic (741) 6% 10% 16% JVC (227) 6% 13% 16% Philips (190) 12% 16% 24% Hitachi (116) 17% 22% 24% Show all rows

Results based on a survey of 9,917 TVs owned by Which? members and members of the public. Sample sizes in brackets after the brand. Research conducted in March 2025.

If you're only planning on keeping your TV for a year, then you'll find most brands are equal (aside from a couple of dodgy outliers) but we can't see many people trading in for a new model after 365 days. Differences in reliability become far starker at three and six years where even the likes of Panasonic struggle to match the most reliable brands.

The majority of the worst performing brands are store-brand TVs available for signicantly cheaper than their rivals, but it's a shock to see Philips so far down the list. We'd certainly be cautious before forking out more than £1,500 for one of its OLEDs.

The top of the list has a few suprises, too. LG and Samsung, the two biggest TV brands do well, but so do Hisense and TCL. These brands tend to undercut LG and Samsung on price but match or even beat them on reliability.

What are the most common faults in TV brands?

TV problems can be difficult to diagnose accurately and even harder to repair yourself, so it's a good job buying the right brand means you're unlikely to experience them.

1. Problems with the screen or picture (27%)

It's the screen where people experience the most problems with their TV. The big sheets of glass covering the hardware aren't exactly delicate though and it's often something behind them that's causing the issue that has a knock-on effect on the picture.

Things like dead pixels, which look like permanent dots on the screen, vertical lines of permanent colour or light, or backlights that bloom at all times spoiling darker scenes are common picture issues.

How to fix it: Unfortunately (and this is a common theme) screen issues can be difficult to fix, since a flaw here can require an entirely new screen. Don't despair though, not yet anyway, because there are some things to try first.

Check if your TV has a pixel or screen refresher. Think of it as the TV wiping away any leftover residue from things you've previously watched from inside the screen. Some TVs, particularly OLEDs, do this automatically, but you can often find the option in your TV menus. If this doesn't work then a call to the manufacturer or retailer is the next step.

2. Hardware failure (11%)

This sounds broad, but it essentially means the huge motherboard that's sitting behind the screen has broken. This can cause a number of issues across, but often means you simply can't turn the TV on.

How to fix it: As with screen problems, this is a tricky one to fix yourself. To even locate the issue you'd need to remove the rear panel and then have some understanding of how the huge plastic panel of solders, joins and chips actually works.

You'll likely need a repair person for this, but before calling the manufacturer or retailer just make sure it isn't something simpler. Check to see if the power connection is loose and try connecting to different HDMI inputs to get a picture. You could also try using the buttons on the TV to turn it on and control and it, this will tell you if it's actually your remote that's not working.

3. Sound quality problems (9%)

There are several issues TV speakers can run into, but most boil down to some unwanted crackle or fuzz distorting the sound. The underlying cause could be the speaker itself or how it's connected to the motherboard.

Not all sound quality problems are down to faulty speakers though. If you're struggling to hear dialogue or other elements of the sound, it can be how the audio has been mixed for that particular programme or film. Check our advice on how to hear your TV better.

How to fix it: Surprise surprise, this is another awkward one to fix. If your TV needs new speakers or the connection to the motherboard is loose, then you'd need a high level of expertise to fix it.

There are some things worth trying though. It may just be certain pitches that cause the fuzz or rattle, so try a different sound mode to see if it makes those frequencies quieter. If you've got some speakers at home then connect those instead. Most TVs have Bluetooth, so you can even connect one wirelessly.

4. Problem with wireless connectivity (8%)

TVs are reliant on wi-fi for their smart features and losing access to all your streaming services is no fun at all. Ethernet ports are getting rarer, too, so a stable wi-fi signal is even more important. People also report losing access to streaming apps. This can be temporary or permanent, and we've got specific help on what to do if you lose access to streaming apps.

How to fix it: Check if it's your own wi-fi that's the problems first by making sure your phone or laptop is connected and you can use the internet normally. If everything is working with your router then try restarting the TV to refresh the signal.

If this doesn't work then you can try a bigger reset. TVs let you do a full reset of their smart menus from the settings. Annoyingly this will require you to put your wi-fi password in again, but it's worth it if you can connect.

5. Faulty connections (6%)

If your TV isn't detecting something connected through a HDMI port or aerial input then it's probably a loose connection.

If you're often switching cables or the wire is coming out at an awkward angle then it can put strain on the inputs.

How to fix it: Try connecting the device to another HDMI port to see if the TV can detect it. That's a surefire way to identify a dodgy connection. You could try using a different HDMI cable to rule out whether the wire's causing the issue.

If you've got another TV or anything with a HDMI input, such as a monitor, then plug your device into that to see if you get a picture then you can be sure the device it's faulty.

Actually fixing this issue can be tricky, but hopefully it's just a clogged port. Use a torch to see if there's any dust or debris in the port preventing a proper connection and clean that out carefully if you can (switch the TV of at the mains first) with a thin flat tool. Avoid anything metal or sharp that could damage the pins. You could try using compressed air, too, but check to see if this would your warranty first.

If you're worried about trying this then just skip straight to contacting the manufacturer or retailer about a repair.

Which faults aren't common

TVs are made to be sturdy and barely anyone mentioned a fault with the stand or chassis. You'll be pleased to hear they very rarely smoke or spontaneously catch fire either.

The software tends to work well throughout a TV's lifespan, too, so you shouldn't experience problems with the electronic programme guide, PVR and menus.

What else should I consider when buying a TV?

When it comes to TVs, performance is key. We've tested incredible TVs from most brands, but they all have their fair share of iffy options, too.

Consider your needs, too. Buying a high-end model can mean you're paying for a high-refresh rate screen and gaming features you don't need.

We'd always recommend buying a 4K TV, but even entry-level models have 4K displays and we've tested TVs for less than £300 that we'd recommend, so don't feel like you need a flashy high-end one if you just want good picture and sound.

