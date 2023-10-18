5 reasons a cordless phone is still handy to have around the home

The rise of mobile phones has dramatically changed how many people go about their day, leaving a home phone less essential for staying in touch.

However, don’t count a cordless phone out just yet. We’ve listed 5 reasons why they can still be handy to have around, from cheaper bills to avoiding nuisance callers.

Read our guide to the best cordless phones for expert buying advice, and the best models from our tests.

1. Nuisance call blocking

Handling nuisance calls, and more importantly blocking them, is an incredibly useful feature in an age where scam calls are ever on the rise. However, while it's easy to block a nuisance number on a smartphone once you've identified it, they're not nearly as capable as stopping scammers from getting through in the first place.

We test how well cordless phones are able to block the most common sources of nuisance calls, including:

International numbers , a good indicator the call is coming from an offshore call-centre.

, a good indicator the call is coming from an offshore call-centre. Mobile numbers , to fend off roving cold callers.

, to fend off roving cold callers. Withheld numbers , a tell-tale sign for spam callers.

, a tell-tale sign for spam callers. Unavailable numbers, similar to withheld numbers as a cold calling tactic to mask the caller ID.

Read more about how to block nuisance calls with our in depth guide.

2. Ease of use

Manufacturers are getting good at responding to the needs of consumers with accessibility considerations. Our exhaustive testing sees ergonomic experts weigh in on how easy it is to set up the phone, add contacts and make and receive calls.

We also check out the button spacing and how easy it is to make out names and numbers on the display. The worst phones we see will be overly fiddly and their ringtones will be too quiet to make out. Better phones include big buttons so they’re easier for people with dexterity issues. Displays will often be clearer too and some models, like the BT 4600, let you play back messages at a slower speed.

3. Cheaper calls abroad

Telecom companies offer packages that can make calling other countries a lot cheaper if you have friends or family abroad you like to keep in regular contact with. Examples include BT’s International Freedom add-on, covering 36 countries including the USA and most of Europe, and currently priced at £11.23 per month. That's reasonable when you consider it would cost £3 for just a 30 minute call to the US without it. Plusnet’s Anytime International Calls at £11.76 per month to top international destinations.

Some mobile providers do offer international add-ons as well. For example EE’s mobile International package is £13.03 a month – but here you’re limited to 500 international minutes. As such, landline packages could make for considerable savings in the long run.

Making international calls without setting up a calling plan can be costly, but even then it’s typically cheaper to do so with a landline phone. For example, calling the US on a Vodafone contract would cost £3 per minute, vs 78p per minute on a standard BT plan without the international add-on.

4. Hearing aid compatibility

Cordless phones often include some kind of hearing aid compatibility, so connecting hearing aids should be pretty straightforward. Most models will communicate with the Telecoil/loop system, so make sure your hearing aid is on the loop setting.

Some cordless phones, like the Amplicomm PowerTel 2700, include increased amplification, which acts as an extra loud volume setting as another useful feature.

We test for call quality when on loudspeaker, so you can rest assured any Best Buys will be easily audible when switched to that setting. For more information on using hearing aids with phones, check out our guide to hearing-aid accessible features.

5. Call quality

The call quality you get with a mobile phone is only ever as good as the signal reception of the area you’re in. While phone companies continue to roll out coverage to reach signal not-spots, some areas still don’t get a great signal, which can hamper call quality – particularly when indoors.

Landlines don’t depend on this signal so, depending on your area, you could get better call quality than from a smartphone. In our testing, we ask audio experts to listen to calls on the speakerphone and assess the sound quality of incoming and outgoing messages left on the answering machine. Models that perform well here will be easy to make out whether you’re using the phone or loudspeaker, while low scorers tend to experience distortion on calls and messages.

Our guide to the best and worst mobile providers includes real customer feedback on network reliability.

Digital voice and the landline switch-off

There’s a big shake-up on the horizon for home phones as companies have been starting to transition to digital voice. The traditional phone network, with its physical infrastructure that’s been in place since the Victorian era, is being replaced by fast fibre broadband connections.

This should mean clearer calls from a home phone and opens the possibility to access your landline in other locations. Which? is working with Ofcom to ensure the industry provides clear information to consumers about the process, and ensure that customers without access to broadband don't face being cut off from accessing this service. If you’d like to know more about the switch over, read our guide to digital voice.

News, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you. Sign up for our Tech newsletter, it's free monthly.