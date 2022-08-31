Why shopping at UK airports can save you money

Airports and flights can be notoriously expensive places to shop. If you want a bottle of water, or just a sandwich, you’ll typically pay a premium.

However, our spot checks show that you can make significant savings on many products if you buy when you fly.

Perfume, cosmetics and alcohol can all be much cheaper than on the high street.

Save money on alcoholic drinks

We looked at bottles of spirits and found identical products significantly cheaper if you bought them on board your flight, or at the ubiquitous airport store World Duty Free.

A litre bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey was £20 from both easyJet and Jet2 but £30 on average at the supermarket.

Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin was £15 with British Airways, £12.99 at World Duty Free but £23 on average at the supermarket.

New duty-free rules after Brexit mean that, according to the government, shoppers should save ‘£2.23 for a bottle of wine, £2.86 for a bottle of champagne or prosecco, £11.50 for a litre of spirits and 38p for a can of beer’.

None of our savings were quite that much, but World Duty Free came close for its Gordon’s Pink Gin.

Save money on perfume and cosmetics

However, it’s not just where there are tax advantages that you can make a saving by buying on your travels.

There were also big savings to be made on identical products available on board flights and at the airport compared with Boots on the high street.

One bottle of men’s fragrance was 38% cheaper at World Duty Free than the price shown on Boots’ website. A bottle of Estée Lauder anti-ageing serum cost 24% less on a British Airways flight than from Boots.



Paco Rabanne 1 Million eau de toilette 50ml Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum 50ml Emporio Armani He 100ml Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum 50ml Airline £41 (easyJet and Jet2) £66 (British Airways) £49 (easyJet) £60 (British Airways) World Duty Free £39.95 £66.20 £39 £59.65 Boots £53 £82 £63 £78

Save money at UK airports

Perhaps more surprisingly, UK airports are much cheaper for certain products than those overseas. A bottle of Carolina Herrera perfume, sold all over the world, was £14 cheaper at the World Duty Free in London than at its New York equivalent. An Estée Lauder anti-ageing serum was much cheaper at London airports than any other location we looked at. Again, New York was the worst at almost £25 more expensive.

World Duty Free Comparison



London Airports New York (Newark Airport) Whiskey (Jack Daniels 1l) £24 £22 Perfume (Carolina Herrera Good Girl) £60 £74 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi Recovery Complex 50ml £66 £90

What are the rules for duty-free shopping?

After Brexit the rules changed on what tax you’ll pay for shopping at the airport, on your flight or when bringing goods home from abroad. You can no longer fill the boot of your car with bottles on a ferry from France, but there are still fairly generous allowances for bringing alcohol into the UK from abroad.

You can also bring gifts or products for personal use with a value of up to £390, without paying tax. See the government rules on allowances for bringing goods into the UK . Brexit also made it possible for British holidaymakers to save money on purchases in the EU, thanks to tax refunds. However, there is often a catch. See more on how to save money when shopping in Europe.

How we checked prices

We looked at prices in April 2022 and these were originally published in the July issue of Which? Travel. For alcohol the supermarket price was based on a four-week period from six UK supermarkets, according to independent price comparison data. To see more money-saving content sign up to Which? Travel.