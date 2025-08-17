UK holiday packing list: essentials for road trips, cottages, camping and more
From camping trips and coastal stays to cottage breaks and weekend road trips, in recent years more UK residents are choosing to explore their own country rather than jet off overseas.
But whether it's a short break by a Cornish beach or a driving holiday to the Scottish Highlands, what you pack can make a big difference. UK holidays may involve limited luggage space, unpredictable weather and a wide range of activities – all of which can catch travellers out if they’re not prepared.
That’s why we’ve pulled together a no-nonsense packing list covering essentials for all kinds of UK holidays, with practical tips and links to Which? expert reviews to help you pick the kit you need – and leave the rest behind.
Travel essentials
Don’t forget travel insurance – even in the UK
It’s easy to assume you won’t need cover on a UK break, but things can still go wrong: cancelled accommodation, lost luggage or medical emergencies. Even if you are going camping, you should still cover yourself for unexpected illness, stolen gear or having to cut your trip short.
We surveyed 55 UK travel insurance companies and compared 67 areas of cover for each, to help you find the best travel insurance.
- Toiletries Take these in a separate, waterproof bag in case of spills in the suitcase. We’ve got you covered for the best sun cream, best insect repellent and (if you need a new one) the best electric toothbrushes.
- Documentation (IDs, insurance, parking permits) Check for campsite ID, booking references or local parking rules (especially coastal towns).
- Breakdown cover If you're driving, having cover in place can save time, stress and money if your car won’t start or fails mid-journey. See our guide to the best car breakdown providers, based on an independent survey of more than 9,000 people.
- Offline maps or navigation app Mobile signal can be patchy in remote areas – download your route in advance via Google Maps or similar. See our piece on 12 smartphone apps you really need to download before you go on holiday. We've also got tips on ways to improve your mobile phone reception.
- A backpack for travel and days out We've tested a range of backpacks from brands including Osprey, North Face and Patagonia to find the best travel backpacks for days out and longer trips.
- Download a weather app Keep an eye on the forecast so you don’t get caught out. Our experts have analysed which weather apps are the most accurate.
- Entertainment and snacks (especially for kids) See our piece on how a tablet can be a great travelling companion and our lab-tested reviews of the best tablets.
- First-aid/medication Pack painkillers, plasters, antihistamines and any prescriptions. A pre-made first-aid kit typically costs around £20 online.
Our expert says:
'Pre-made first-aid kits should contain essentials such as assorted waterproof plasters, absorbent dressings, antiseptic wipes and scissors, but you might also want to boost them with extras. For example, hydrocortisone cream (mild steroid cream), antihistamines, tweezers (for getting out splinters) and pain relief medication.
'It might also be worth considering downloading a first-aid app to your smartphone. First aid by British Red Cross (available on iOS and Android) offers practical, easy-to-follow instructions to assist if someone you’re with experiences a medical emergency until help arrives.'
Martha Roberts, senior health writer at Which?
Waterproof clothing
- Waterproof jacket UK weather is... UK weather. A light, breathable raincoat is essential – even in August. See our guide to the best waterproof jackets.
- Walking boots or sturdy trainers Perfect for exploring coast paths, national parks or unexpected country footpaths. See our guides to the best UK walks and the best walking boots and walking shoes.
- Walking trousers A comfortable, quick-drying pair of waterproof trousers can help you brace yourself for the British weather when going cross-country. See our pick of the best walking trousers and waterproof overtrousers (and brands to avoid).
- Warm layers and thermals Evenings can get chilly – especially when camping or staying near the coast. Pack fleece or wool layers.
Tech and gadgets to pack
- Power bank Essential for keeping your phone or sat nav charged when you’re off-grid or on the road. See the best power banks and portable chargers from our tests.
- Bluetooth speaker Great for music or radio at campsites, cottages or picnics – just keep the volume respectful. See our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers.
- Dash cam The longer you're on the road, the higher the chance something could go wrong: a minor bump, a dispute at a junction or damage in a car park. A dash cam gives you clear, time-stamped evidence of what actually happened. See our guide to the best dash cams.
- Tablet/headphones for downtime Ideal for keeping yourself (or the kids) entertained on rainy days or quiet evenings. We’ve got guides to the best tablets and the best headphones.
- Charging cables If you’re taking an electric toothbrush, a tablet, a phone or anything else electrical, you’ll need to remember chargers for them all. See our pieces on buying a fast charger for your phone, as well as essential charging cables you need.
- Portable steamer or travel iron (especially for B&Bs or cottages) Handy for freshening up creased clothes, especially if you're staying in a cottage, B&B or hotel without ironing facilities. See the best clothes steamers, including travel steamers, from our testing.
Our expert says:
'If you’re taking tech on holiday, make sure you’ve got the right kit to keep it powered up for the whole trip.
'There’s a wide choice of quality power banks and charging cables in all shapes, sizes and lengths to suit different holiday needs.
'And if your plans include a long drive, it’s worth considering a dash cam – having high-quality footage can be invaluable if an incident happens on the road.'
Adam Speight, senior tech researcher/writer at Which?
Sleeping and accommodation comfort
- Bedding or sleeping bag Even in cottages or glamping pods, you might need your own bedding – and a familiar pillow could help you sleep better. We've tested to find the best sleeping bags and the best pillows for a good night’s sleep. You could also invest in an air bed for extra comfort when camping – see our guide to the best.
- A tent If you're camping, this is an obvious essential. We extensively test tents of different sizes – here are 10 of the best we've found.
- Torch or headlamp Useful for campsites, glamping pods or power cuts.
What to pack by holiday type
Once you’ve got the basics covered – clothes, tech and essentials – it’s worth tailoring your packing list to the type of trip you’re taking.
Whether you’re hitting the road, heading to the beach or bunking down in a glamping pod, here’s what to bring to make the most of it:
- Road trip Sat nav (or app on phone), sunglasses, car phone mount, reusable travel mugs. Use our guide to the best service stations to help you plan your trip.
- Camping Tent, mats, torch/headlamp, portable cooking gear, folding chairs, cool box. See our camping checklist for more tips.
- Cottage Slippers, cool bag or cool box, plug extensions, cozy layers or a heated throw in winter. Our guide to the best holiday cottage companies in the UK can help you book.
- Beach Quick-dry towels, beach mat, UV tent, swimming gear and goggles, reusable water bottles for adults and kids.
- City break Day bag, foldaway raincoat, travel steamer.
Money-saving packing tips
A few clever swaps and prep tricks can make your staycation cheaper, lighter and greener.
- Pre-make and freeze meals for self-catering breaks, especially your first night – they’ll stay chilled in a good cool box or bag.
- Switch to reusable kit like cutlery, coffee cups and water bottles.
- Use a power bank instead of single-use chargers to keep devices topped up. See our guide to the best power banks and portable chargers.
- Borrow or share bulky gear – especially camping equipment – if you don’t travel often.
- Online groceries – check when you book to see if you can arrange a supermarket delivery with a few essentials for your arrival. Our survey of the best and worst supermarkets rates customer satisfaction with online shopping.
Our expert says:
'Arranging a grocery delivery for your arrival on a self-catering holiday can save you the hassle of finding a local supermarket on day one.
'Just make sure to update your delivery address – drivers say they often get requests for drop-offs hundreds of miles away because customers forget to change it from their home address.'
Jenny Harby, daily content editor at Which?