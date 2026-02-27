Why we don't endorse Tesco as a place to shop – and why that could change

Whether or not you shop at Tesco, you’ll probably know about its Clubcard membership scheme. In recent years, it has given users access to lower prices – that is if you’re aged 18 or over. We think that’s wrong.

In this episode, Which? senior researcher Ellie Simmonds joins us to analyse the news that, after years of our campaigning, Tesco is looking to remove the age restriction that has barred under-18s from accessing loyalty prices. We’ve twice withheld Which? Recommended Provider status from Tesco over this issue.

Plus, our annual survey of the best and worst supermarkets has just dropped, so we reveal who the winners and losers are for in-store and online shopping.

