Why your energy company isn't fixing your smart meter monitor

Two in five problems with smart meters relate to the in-home display not working, according to our research with smart meter owners.

The in-home display, also called a smart meter monitor, should show you how much gas and electricity you’re using in near-real time – and how much it’s costing.

But we’ve heard from customers experiencing issues. Monitors aren’t updated with their latest tariff information, frequently lose connection with the smart meter or just don't work at all.

And many customers are struggling to get their energy supplier to fix the problem.

Energy companies are only required to fix or replace your display for 12 months after it was provided. After this 12-month period they can charge you for supplying a new one. However companies are taking different approaches.

Read on to find out what to do if yours isn't working.

We surveyed 16,000 Which? Connect panel members in December 2022, of whom 9,417 had one or more smart meters. We asked them to tell us about problems they’d experienced in the past 12 months – nearly a quarter (23%) said they'd had a problem with their smart meter.

Problems with smart meter monitors

One of the main benefits of having a smart meter is being able to see your real-time gas and electricity use and how much it’s costing you.

If you prepay for your energy, the smart meter monitor should also show how much credit you have.

When your smart meter is installed, you should be offered a small in-home display which shows you this information. When you know how much energy you’re using at any given time, or while doing different tasks, you can figure out where you can cut back.

But these in-home display devices were responsible for 40% of the problems with smart meters reported to us by Which? members in our survey.

We’ve heard about displays with the following issues:

Not updated with current tariff information so costs shown are incorrect

Frequently losing connection with the smart meter or the screen going blank

Showing data for one fuel only

Showing obviously incorrect figures, for example, energy use for one day costing thousands of pounds.

If your monitor isn’t working, it doesn’t affect your smart meters or energy supply. You won’t be cut off, and usually you won’t need a new smart meter.

Here we’re focusing on issues with smart meter monitors. We've also looked at other common smart meter problems and how to resolve them.

What to do if your smart meter monitor isn’t working

If the screen on your smart meter monitor has gone blank, first check whether it's connected to a power supply. Once unplugged, monitors tend only to have a few hours' battery life.

Try putting new batteries in your monitor – if this brings your monitor back to life it will tell you that the problem is with the power cable.

If your monitor will turn on but isn’t displaying your energy use, it’s most likely that it’s struggling to connect to your smart meters. Try these tips:

Plug in your monitor closer to your electricity meter (if you can). Some displays have an indicator showing how strong the signal is from your smart meter.

Wait seven days after you first spot that your energy use isn’t appearing – most monitors re-start automatically within a week, according to British Gas.

Contact your energy provider if your display still isn’t working correctly or is showing incorrect figures for your energy use or cost. Use these links to head straight to your energy firm's help section:

Do I have to pay for a new smart meter monitor if mine breaks?

If your smart meter monitor was provided by your energy firm less than 12 months ago, and it’s broken or no longer working as it should be, your energy provider should fix any faults and repair or replace it as needed.

Replacements should be free of charge during these 12 months (unless the damage was caused by you or you have lost it).

That’s according to rules set by energy regulator Ofgem, which all gas and electricity suppliers must follow.

But after 12 months, energy firms are allowed to charge you for a replacement monitor. It’s up to them to set their price.

Firms have different policies; we contacted the six biggest firms about theirs and looked on their websites.

Energy firm Provides replacement monitor after 12 months free of charge? How much do you have to pay for a replacement monitor? British Gas For some customers, including vulnerable customers without internet access Trialling a scheme where customers can purchase new smart meter monitors (currently free of charge, with no decision made on pricing)

EDF Energy No, though it will work with customers to fix their current monitor £49.99 + delivery, via its partner ivie Bud Eon Next For vulnerable customers only £49.99 + delivery, via its partner ivie Bud (£5 discounts are available)

Octopus Energy Yes n/a Ovo Yes, unless you broke it (for example, by dropping it) £33 + postage to replace a monitor you broke Scottish Power Yes, usually, unless you broke it TBC

Information correct when we contacted suppliers in late April 2023.

The government Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told us that it is encouraging all energy suppliers to go above and beyond the minimum 12 month standard.

Octopus Energy told us that it can always solve issues with IHDs, even if they were provided by another supplier. Sometimes it may need to contact the previous supplier for information but this is a 'standard industry process'.

Scottish Power said: 'Faults with in-home displays (IHD) are rare [...] Loss of connectivity, however, is not uncommon and is typically resolved by signalling the smart metering system, something we do irrespective of the age of the IHD. We are able to verify remotely if a smart meter is functioning correctly and if so, we work to reconnect an in-home display to avoid the need to replace a device which is capable of functioning correctly.'

How to keep an eye on your energy use without a smart meter monitor

An in-home display isn’t the only way of seeing your energy use data and how much you’re spending.

Your online energy account will usually have granular information about your energy use and spend. Many firms also provide an app where you can see your information.

If you didn’t want an in-home display when your smart meters were installed but have since changed your mind, you are still entitled to get one from your energy company for up to 12 months. It should not charge you for this.

There are also companies that sell in-home displays and other types of energy monitor you can connect to your smart meter, and third-party apps that use your smart meter data (if you consent) to give you insights into your use. We’ll be looking into the security of these in the coming months.

Your rights if you buy a smart meter monitor

If you buy a new in-home display from your energy company and it's faulty, then your rights are the same as with any faulty goods you have bought.

It should be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. If not, you're entitled to a refund, replacement or repair.

You have 30 days from taking ownership of a product to claim a refund if it's faulty. After this you have to give the retailer an opportunity to repair or replace it first.

For the first six months, you are entitled to a full refund if the product can't be repaired or replaced (unless the seller can prove that the fault wasn't present when you bought it).

Know your rights if you bought a faulty product.

Ivie Bud IHD (available for EDF Energy and Eon Next customers) has a one year warranty. This states that if a fault occurs with 12 months, it will replace the monitor or refund the price paid (unless the issue is caused by your internet, smart meter equipment, misuse, improper storage or installation).