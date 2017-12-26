How to choose the best antivirus software

Paid-for antivirus software

Many people keep their computer safe by paying for a security suite (almost half of Which? members, according to our recent survey), which will usually include antivirus software, protection against scams and a firewall. Depending on how many devices you want to protect, your security package is likely to cost between £20 and £70 for one year.

Paid-for security software suites often come with extra features such as parental controls and tools for maintenance, back-up and recovery that can help you restore your computer in the event of a disaster. Generally, they also have better customer service and technical support than free internet security. So if there's a particular feature or function you want, make sure the program you download has it.

Most brands have options for just one device or, for more money, multi-user licences so you can install the same protection on two or more computers in your home. Some also allow you to pay extra up-front for a further year or two of cover.

Pros: Provides an all-round security solution accessed through a single interface. Individual components are automatically updated at the same time so you get protection against the latest threats.

Cons: They can be expensive and you’ll also face ongoing costs, usually in the form of an annual subscription, to receive updates after the initial period of protection is over (usually a year). Some security suites can place a drain on system resources, too, potentially slowing down your computer.

Check out our pick of the best antivirus software.