Read our guide to B&Q bathrooms to find out whether B&Q bathroom owners think the brand offers value for money.

B&Q bathrooms may be at the cheaper end of the price scale, but what does that mean when it comes to quality and value for money?

To find out we asked Which? members to rate their B&Q bathroom so we can see how it compares to rivals such as Bathstore, Homebase and Victoria Plum.

Which? members can log in to unlock the tables below to see how B&Q is rated for customer service, quality of products and value for money, as well as read comments from B&Q bathroom owners.

To see how B&Q bathrooms compare with other brands, go to best and worst bathroom brands.

B&Q bathroom furniture

Bathroom storage and furniture are key components of any bathroom design, and can make a big difference to how well the bathroom works for you on a day-to-day basis.

That's why we've asked bathroom owners to also rate the bathroom furniture brands they've bought from, in addition to their suite. And not all did well - the top gained a customer score of 81%, while the bottom got just 51%.

B&Q bathroom furniture was rated and how it compares with other big-name brands, including Bathstore and Homebase.

B&Q bathrooms

Click through our picture gallery below to see a range of B&Q bathrooms across different prices and styles.

B&Q bathroom gallery B&Q Carapelle bathroom

B&Q Serina bathroom

B&Q Helena bathroom

B&Q Affini bathroom

B&Q Alonso bathroom Previous

B&Q bathroom services

B&Q has more than 30 bathroom ranges, with the majority of the sinks, toilets and baths being from the Cooke & Lewis brand. It also stocks many Ideal Standard components and a couple of suites from Plumbsure.

You can mix and match across the range of suites, all of which are at the lower end of the price range when compared with other brands. You can also buy bathroom packages, which are mostly toilet and sink sets.

Bathroom showrooms: Nationwide - use the 'find a store' section to find the nearest store to you, where you can also see what it has on display.

Planning/design service: Free design service in stores using B&Q Spaces design software. This can be accessed and edited online once at home.

Installation: Optional fitting service called Homefit, where the entire process is managed and carried out by B&Q fitters, at an extra cost.

Showers: B&Q stocks a range of mixer, electric and power showers, mostly from Ideal Standard, Mira and Triton, as well as shower enclosures and components for wet rooms.

Bathroom furniture: You can buy a wide range of bathroom furniture from B&Q, from fitted vanity and toilet units to standalone storage.

Bathroom fittings, flooring and tiles: B&Q sells a wide range of bathroom fittings and decorative extras such as paints, mirrors, wallpapers and lighting. It also sells a range of tiles for walls and flooring.

Find out how B&Q compares with other bathroom brands in our guide to the best and worst bathroom brands.