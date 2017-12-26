Blenders vs juicers

Which is better - blending or juicing?

As you might expect, we found that the blenders, which pulverise ingredients into one blended drink, retained more fibre in our tests than juicers.

Certain types of juicer seem to take the upper hand when it comes to vitamin C, which is key in aiding the immune system and maintaining a healthy body. Find out if fast or slow juicers are best for vitamin C retention by reading our guide on fast vs slow juicers.

Potassium, good for the heart and kidneys, tends to be retained quite well by both blenders and juicers. But neither juicing nor blending provides the same health benefits as eating fruit or vegetables, and juices and smoothies tend to be a poor source of beta-carotene and iron. Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A, helping the immune system and aiding healthy vision, while iron is essential for preventing blood anaemia.

Blending and juicing have their advantages, but there is no silver bullet for nutrition. Neither will consistently retain all the key nutrients in your fresh ingredients. So, neither should replace eating fruit and veg altogether, as this is still the best way to get the key nutrients your body needs.

