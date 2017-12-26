How to buy the best blender
By Jane Darling
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
If you’re into making smoothies and milkshakes or love homemade soup, then a blender is a nifty and useful addition to your kitchen – the best blenders can blitz your ingredients to a smooth consistency in seconds.
But do you need a traditional jug blender or would a personal blender such as the Nutribullet suit you better? And what features are really useful to have?
In the expert guide and video above, we tell you what to look for when you begin your jug blender hunt, how much you'll need to spend to get a decent one and whether the Nutribullet blender is worth the hype.
Just want to know which blenders are best? Go straight to our in-depth blender reviews.
How much do I need to spend on a blender?
Most blenders cost between £30-£150, but there are some super-premium 'professional-grade' blenders from brands such as Blendtec, Sage and Vitamix which cost significantly more - sometimes more than £500.
Super-premium blenders claim to tackle many more food preparation tasks, such as milling grains, making nut milk, heating soup and chopping veg. Some also have lengthy guarantees and claim to be more durable than cheaper models.
Our cheapest Best Buy blender costs less than £40, but some blenders cost more than £500
The good news is that you don't have to spend a lot to get hold of a brilliant blender – we've found decent blenders for less than £40. And some pricier blenders have disappointed in our tests, so it's worth checking our reviews before blowing the budget on a premium model.
We've found that more power doesn't always equal better blending, but if you want features such as a high-quality BPA-free plastic jug, extra blades/jugs for different food preparation jobs, or a long guarantee, you'll need to pay more.
Nutribullet blender - should I buy it?
If you're in the market for a blender, chances are someone has told you to get a Nutribullet. There are now five Nutribullet models to choose from, all of which are based on the original Nutribullet 600.
This compact blender can handle blending whole fruit and veg, and pours your smoothie straight into a sealable cup. It costs around £60, and has two different blades – one for blitzing fruit and veg and a flat blade for milling nuts and seeds.
The Nutribullet craze continues, but is it the best value blender?
The simple design of the Nutribullet and its handy one-portion travel cups make for quick, simple blending. But at £60 for the entry level Nutribullet 600 it's expensive for a low-capacity blender. There are plenty of rivals to consider, so if you think a blender like the Nutribullet might be for you, first read our guide to buying a personal or mini blender. You can see how the all five Nutribullet blenders scored in Which? lab tests by heading to our Nutribullet reviews.
Should I get a juicer or smoothie maker instead?
Smoothie makers are similar to jug blenders, except that they have a dispensing tap so you can pour your smoothie straight from the jug into your glass.
They're no longer widely available. If you're looking for a convenient and speedy smoothie maker, a personal blender such as the Nutribullet may be a better choice, as we've found that the taps on smoothie makers tend to clog easily.
Unlike blenders, smoothie makers have a dispensing tap
Confusingly, some blenders also describe themselves as juicers. Juicers extract juice from fruit and veg, leaving you with a thin, clear drink, and pile of waste pulp. Blenders blitz all the fruit and veg together, forming a thicker mixture with no waste pulp.
If you aren't sure what fruit-blitzing gadget you need, our expert guide to choosing a jug blender, juicer or smoothie maker explains the pros and cons of each in more detail to help you choose the best for you.
Do I need a soup maker or a blender?
In our tests, lots of blenders do a good job of blending soup. But transferring soup from the pan to the blender and back can be messy and time-consuming, especially if you're making a big batch.
If you mostly want to make soup, it's worth considering a soup maker. These have a heating element at the bottom of the jug, which means you can blend and cook your soup all in the same appliance. They usually also have a smoothie setting, so you might not need to get a blender as well.
We've recently tested all the most widely available models. Head to our in-depth soup maker reviews to find out which ones make the best soup with minimum fuss.
Useful blender features to look out for
Don't shop for a blender without using our checklist below to ensure you get a blender with the extra features you really need.
Blender jug: Plastic is lighter but can absorb odours and get scratched over time. Glass jugs are sturdier and look more upmarket, but can be very heavy when full. You'll pay more for high-quality plastics such as BPA-free Tritan, which is extra strong, light and looks like glass, but offers the best of both worlds.
Dishwasher-safe parts: Washing up can be laborious, so look for a blender where the parts are dishwasher safe. It's handy if the blade is removable, so it can be separated from the jug and thoroughly cleaned.
Personal blending cups: Some jug blenders come with an extra smaller blending cup and lid as well as the standard blending container. Useful if you want to take your smoothie to work or the gym.
Speed settings: Variable speeds give more blending control. Most blenders have at least two speeds, while some have programs designed for specific tasks, such as milkshakes or ice crushing.
Ice crushing: More advanced models sometimes have an ice crush setting for making cold smoothies or frozen drinks. If your blender isn’t suitable for crushing ice, it can blunt the blades.
Milling / Grinding blade: Some models will have an extra jug and blades for drier jobs such as grinding coffee beans or nuts.
Tamper: This is a stick used to safely push ingredients towards the blending blades when stuck. Handy for thicker mixes such as instant ice cream, but ideally the blender shouldn't need manual intervention to blend smoothly.
Jug blender lids: Some models have a jug lid that incorporates a strainer that can filter out any remaining lumps when you pour. Many have removable inserts in the lid, which means you can add ingredients as you go along for precise blending jobs, such as when making homemade mayonnaise.
Cable storage: Cable storage keeps the cable tidy when not in use, and some machines have plug storage, too.