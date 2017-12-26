Nutribullet blenders compared

If you're keen to jump on the Nutribullet bandwagon, but aren't sure which Nutribullet blender to buy, we have the essential information you need to choose the right blender for your lifestyle and budget.

On this page you can compare the key features of each Nutribullet, including capacity, weight and power, and get an overview of the pros and cons of each model.

Alternatively, you can head straight to our Nutribullet blender reviews to see how the Nutribullets compare when we put them to the test, including which is quietest, quickest and which makes the best smoothies.

To see how rival models - including cheap Nutribullet alternatives - compare, head to our blender reviews.