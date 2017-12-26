Nutribullet - is it worth it?

The Nutribullet 600 burst onto the scene in 2014, and quickly became the most wished-for blender. But is this mini bullet-shaped blender, designed for making speedy one-portion smoothies, worth the hype? And what about the newer, more expensive, Nutribullet blenders? Below we explain what you get with the different Nutribullet models, and what your alternatives are.

There are now five Nutribullet blenders - the original Nutribullet 600, the Nutribullet 900, the Nutribullet Rx, the Nutribulllet 1000 Series and 1200 Series. Each varies according to its power, capacity, price and array of accessories. But they all the retain the simple design that made Nutribullets so attractive.

More power and expense doesn't necessarily mean a better blend. We independently test and review rival blenders such as the Nutri Ninja, Nutri Pro, Nutrient blender, and more, revealing the best blenders around - including some brilliant options that will set you back less than any Nutribullet.

What you get with the Nutribullet

Each Nutribullet blender has just one blending setting, a variety of different-sized blending cups, and travel lids for taking your drink on the go. As you go up the range you get more features. Here's an overview of how the Nutribullet blenders compare:

Nutribullet 600 - cheapest, has smallest capacity (one-portion blending)

- cheapest, has smallest capacity (one-portion blending) Nutribullet 900 - slightly larger capacity and more powerful motor

- slightly larger capacity and more powerful motor Nutribullet 1000 Series - larger capacity (several portions in one go), more powerful motor, insulated steel travel blending cup, 'smart' blending programme

- larger capacity (several portions in one go), more powerful motor, insulated steel travel blending cup, 'smart' blending programme Nutribullet 1200 Series - another step up from the 1000 Series with a more powerful motor, a bigger second cup and two pre-progammed cycles

- another step up from the 1000 Series with a more powerful motor, a bigger second cup and two pre-progammed cycles Nutribullet Rx - most expensive, large capacity (several portions in one go), makes hot soup from scratch, 'smart' blending programme

