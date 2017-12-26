Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nutribullet - is it worth it?

By Jane Darling

Nutribullet blenders have taken the UK by storm, but are they really the only blenders worth buying? Find out below.

The Nutribullet 600 burst onto the scene in 2014, and quickly became the most wished-for blender. But is this mini bullet-shaped blender, designed for making speedy one-portion smoothies, worth the hype? And what about the newer, more expensive, Nutribullet blenders? Below we explain what you get with the different Nutribullet models, and what your alternatives are.

There are now five Nutribullet blenders - the original Nutribullet 600, the Nutribullet 900, the Nutribullet Rx, the Nutribulllet 1000 Series and 1200 Series. Each varies according to its power, capacity, price and array of accessories. But they all the retain the simple design that made Nutribullets so attractive. 

More power and expense doesn't necessarily mean a better blend. We independently test and review rival blenders such as the Nutri Ninja, Nutri Pro, Nutrient blender, and more, revealing the best blenders around - including some brilliant options that will set you back less than any Nutribullet. 

Head to our blender reviews to compare models and find out which blenders we recommend.

What you get with the Nutribullet

Each Nutribullet blender has just one blending setting, a variety of different-sized blending cups, and travel lids for taking your drink on the go. As you go up the range you get more features. Here's an overview of how the Nutribullet blenders compare:

  • Nutribullet 600 - cheapest, has smallest capacity (one-portion blending)
  • Nutribullet 900 - slightly larger capacity and more powerful motor
  • Nutribullet 1000 Series - larger capacity (several portions in one go), more powerful motor, insulated steel travel blending cup, 'smart' blending programme
  • Nutribullet 1200 Series - another step up from the 1000 Series with a more powerful motor, a bigger second cup and two pre-progammed cycles
  • Nutribullet Rx - most expensive, large capacity (several portions in one go), makes hot soup from scratch, 'smart' blending programme

Nutribullets at a glance

Nutribullet 600

Typical price £60.00
Which? score %
Reviewed Dec 2014
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Weight:
2kg
Capacity:
0.6 litres
Power:
600W
Speed Settings:
1

The original little blender with the huge claims - it 'literally pulverises everything' according to the makers. It's a great size if you're making a smoothie for one or two, but how smooth are they really?

Nutribullet Pro 900

Lowest price (in stock) £58.00
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2015
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Weight:
2.6kg
Capacity:
0.7 litres
Power:
900W
Speed Settings:
1

This is the bigger 'Pro' version of the original Nutribullet 600 - boasting a more powerful motor and larger cup sizes - but is bigger actually better in the world of mini-blending?

Nutribullet Rx

Lowest price (in stock) £127.99
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2016
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Ability to crush ice:
Cleaning:
Weight:
3.8kg
Capacity:
1.3 litres
Power:
1,700W
Speed Settings:
1

Twice as heavy as the Nutribullet 600 and more than double the price, the Rx makes hot soup from scratch in seven minutes, but does the extra motor power translate to super-smooth results?

Nutribullet 1000 Series

Typical price £99.00
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2017
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Cleaning:
Weight:
2.8kg
Capacity:
0.72 litres
Power:
1,000W
Speed Settings:
1

The 1000 Series is another addition to the burgeoning Nutribullet family. It has a stainless steel travel cup which is designed to keep your smoothies ice-cold. Find out if this, combined with the 1000W motor, make for the perfect personal blender.

Nutribullet 1200 Series

Lowest price (in stock) £109.00
Which? score %
Reviewed Jun 2017
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
Cleaning:
Weight:
2.9kg
Capacity:
0.72 litres
Power:
1,200W
Speed Settings:
1

Yet another incarnation of the Nutribullet - this time with a bigger, 1200W motor, a couple of large cups and two automatic programmes. Find out if the extra investment makes for great quality blends.

You don't have to spend a lot to get a brilliant blender. We've tested a range of cheap rivals to the Nutribullet, and found some great options for those on a budget.  

Best Nutribullet alternatives

Lowest price (in stock) £84.99
Which? score 90%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
4 out of 5
Ability to crush ice:
5 out of 5
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Weight:
Capacity:
Power:
Speed Settings:
We were blown away by this blender. It did outstandingly at virtually every test we put it through, even crushing ice cubes, which is quite a feat. It’s the highest-scoring Best Buy blender on record, knocking all the Nutri-rivals off the blender throne.

Lowest price (in stock) £44.00
Which? score 85%
Reviewed Jun 2015
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
4 out of 5
Ability to crush ice:
4 out of 5
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Weight:
Capacity:
Power:
Speed Settings:
An outstanding blender that's good at pretty much everything we challenged it to. It makes brilliant smoothies, soups and more, and is easy to use and straightforward to clean.

Typical price £30.00
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
4 out of 5
Ability to crush ice:
4 out of 5
Cleaning:
2 out of 5
Weight:
Capacity:
Power:
Speed Settings:
This blender is impressive, considering the modest price tag, and it did well at most of the tests we put it through. It also does a decent job of crushing ice, so if you’re a fan of cocktails this may be the one to go for.

Lowest price (in stock) £22.00
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
5 out of 5
Ability to crush ice:
2 out of 5
Cleaning:
3 out of 5
Weight:
Capacity:
Power:
Speed Settings:
This blender isn't quite genius, as it doesn't make it to Best Buy status - though it's not far off. It sailed through our tough smoothie mixes, and also made great pesto and soup. Its main downfall is its poor ice-crushing — something many blenders struggle with — and it’s also one of the slower blenders that we’ve tested.

Typical price £22.00
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
4 out of 5
Cleaning:
2 out of 5
Weight:
Capacity:
Power:
Speed Settings:
As well as soup, this easy-to-use blender deals well with harder ingredients, such as nuts, and also does a good job with drier mixes such as pesto. However, if you like your smoothies ice-cold, don’t go for this blender, as the instructions state you can’t use it for ice crushing, even when you add liquid.

Jug blenders, juicers and other healthy eating gadgets

If big batches of soup are your thing, a jug blender may suit your needs better. These bigger blenders can be super-pricey - we've tested one that will give you just £1 change from £500, but we've also found a Best Buy for £30. Head to our Best Buy blenders to find out which ones really impress.

If you aren't sure what you need, check out our advice on choosing a blender, juicer or smoothie maker.

We've also tested vegetable spiralizers, so if you're looking for alternative ways to get more veg in your diet, check out our spiralizer top picks.

