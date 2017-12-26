Nutribullet - is it worth it?
By Jane Darling
Nutribullet blenders have taken the UK by storm, but are they really the only blenders worth buying? Find out below.
The Nutribullet 600 burst onto the scene in 2014, and quickly became the most wished-for blender. But is this mini bullet-shaped blender, designed for making speedy one-portion smoothies, worth the hype? And what about the newer, more expensive, Nutribullet blenders? Below we explain what you get with the different Nutribullet models, and what your alternatives are.
There are now five Nutribullet blenders - the original Nutribullet 600, the Nutribullet 900, the Nutribullet Rx, the Nutribulllet 1000 Series and 1200 Series. Each varies according to its power, capacity, price and array of accessories. But they all the retain the simple design that made Nutribullets so attractive.
More power and expense doesn't necessarily mean a better blend. We independently test and review rival blenders such as the Nutri Ninja, Nutri Pro, Nutrient blender, and more, revealing the best blenders around - including some brilliant options that will set you back less than any Nutribullet.
What you get with the Nutribullet
Each Nutribullet blender has just one blending setting, a variety of different-sized blending cups, and travel lids for taking your drink on the go. As you go up the range you get more features. Here's an overview of how the Nutribullet blenders compare:
- Nutribullet 600 - cheapest, has smallest capacity (one-portion blending)
- Nutribullet 900 - slightly larger capacity and more powerful motor
- Nutribullet 1000 Series - larger capacity (several portions in one go), more powerful motor, insulated steel travel blending cup, 'smart' blending programme
- Nutribullet 1200 Series - another step up from the 1000 Series with a more powerful motor, a bigger second cup and two pre-progammed cycles
- Nutribullet Rx - most expensive, large capacity (several portions in one go), makes hot soup from scratch, 'smart' blending programme
Nutribullets at a glance
Nutribullet 600
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- Ability to crush ice:
- Cleaning:
- Weight:
- 2kg
- Capacity:
- 0.6 litres
- Power:
- 600W
- Speed Settings:
- 1
The original little blender with the huge claims - it 'literally pulverises everything' according to the makers. It's a great size if you're making a smoothie for one or two, but how smooth are they really?
Nutribullet Pro 900
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- Ability to crush ice:
- Cleaning:
- Weight:
- 2.6kg
- Capacity:
- 0.7 litres
- Power:
- 900W
- Speed Settings:
- 1
This is the bigger 'Pro' version of the original Nutribullet 600 - boasting a more powerful motor and larger cup sizes - but is bigger actually better in the world of mini-blending?
Nutribullet Rx
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- Ability to crush ice:
- Cleaning:
- Weight:
- 3.8kg
- Capacity:
- 1.3 litres
- Power:
- 1,700W
- Speed Settings:
- 1
Twice as heavy as the Nutribullet 600 and more than double the price, the Rx makes hot soup from scratch in seven minutes, but does the extra motor power translate to super-smooth results?
Nutribullet 1000 Series
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- Cleaning:
- Weight:
- 2.8kg
- Capacity:
- 0.72 litres
- Power:
- 1,000W
- Speed Settings:
- 1
The 1000 Series is another addition to the burgeoning Nutribullet family. It has a stainless steel travel cup which is designed to keep your smoothies ice-cold. Find out if this, combined with the 1000W motor, make for the perfect personal blender.
Nutribullet 1200 Series
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- Cleaning:
- Weight:
- 2.9kg
- Capacity:
- 0.72 litres
- Power:
- 1,200W
- Speed Settings:
- 1
Yet another incarnation of the Nutribullet - this time with a bigger, 1200W motor, a couple of large cups and two automatic programmes. Find out if the extra investment makes for great quality blends.
You don't have to spend a lot to get a brilliant blender. We've tested a range of cheap rivals to the Nutribullet, and found some great options for those on a budget.
Best Nutribullet alternatives
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 4 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 5 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Power:
- Speed Settings:
We were blown away by this blender. It did outstandingly at virtually every test we put it through, even crushing ice cubes, which is quite a feat. It’s the highest-scoring Best Buy blender on record, knocking all the Nutri-rivals off the blender throne.
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 4 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 4 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Power:
- Speed Settings:
An outstanding blender that's good at pretty much everything we challenged it to. It makes brilliant smoothies, soups and more, and is easy to use and straightforward to clean.
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 4 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 4 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 2 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Power:
- Speed Settings:
This blender is impressive, considering the modest price tag, and it did well at most of the tests we put it through. It also does a decent job of crushing ice, so if you’re a fan of cocktails this may be the one to go for.
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 5 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 2 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Power:
- Speed Settings:
This blender isn't quite genius, as it doesn't make it to Best Buy status - though it's not far off. It sailed through our tough smoothie mixes, and also made great pesto and soup. Its main downfall is its poor ice-crushing — something many blenders struggle with — and it’s also one of the slower blenders that we’ve tested.
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 4 out of 5
- Cleaning:
- 2 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Power:
- Speed Settings:
As well as soup, this easy-to-use blender deals well with harder ingredients, such as nuts, and also does a good job with drier mixes such as pesto. However, if you like your smoothies ice-cold, don’t go for this blender, as the instructions state you can’t use it for ice crushing, even when you add liquid.
Jug blenders, juicers and other healthy eating gadgets
If big batches of soup are your thing, a jug blender may suit your needs better. These bigger blenders can be super-pricey - we've tested one that will give you just £1 change from £500, but we've also found a Best Buy for £30. Head to our Best Buy blenders to find out which ones really impress.
If you aren't sure what you need, check out our advice on choosing a blender, juicer or smoothie maker.
We've also tested vegetable spiralizers, so if you're looking for alternative ways to get more veg in your diet, check out our spiralizer top picks.