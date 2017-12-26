Top blender brands

Can't see the brands you're interested in? We couldn't report on some brands, as we didn't get enough responses from owners, but for reviews of blenders from brands such as Dualit, KitchenAid, Sage, Salter and Vitamix, head to our independent blender reviews.

Choosing the best brand of blender

Overall, blenders are a reliable category with an impressive five-star average rating across our surveyed brands. This year, one blender brand achieved a flawless reliability score of 100%, with no reported breakdowns from owners in the first few years of ownership. It also gets top marks from customers, probably in part due to purse-friendly prices, but has a lower average test score than the next-best brand.

Our top pick has marginally lower - although still excellent - reliability and customer ratings, and, crucially, a much higher average test score of 81%. So, while you may pay a bit more for this brand, you're more likely to get top-notch blending results.

At the bottom of the pile, just 54% of owners are happy with one very well-known brand of blender. So, while we found a Best Buy from this brand in recent tests, the mixed responses of owners should give you pause for thought.

Which blender should you buy?

The good news is that as reliability is relatively good across the board, you can focus more on getting the best blender around. There are two main types of blender – a traditional jug blender, which is ideal for whizzing up big batches of soup – and personal blenders which blend smaller portions into portable drinking cups and can be perfect for a daily smoothie.

For more advice and our video guide to choosing the best blender, head to our blender buying guide.

Blender reliability: expectations vs reality

An optimistic quarter of survey respondents think their blenders should last 10 years without running into problems, while four out of five have an expectation of at least five years.

We don’t yet have data for this length of time, but the brands we surveyed were, in the main, fault-free for the first couple of years. You can see the full breakdown of the reliability ratings for each brand in the table below: