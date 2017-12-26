Top five best blenders

On the hunt for a new blender? Whether you're looking for a professional-grade blender that will blitz anything you throw at it, or the best cheap blender for the occasional smoothie, we've got a blender recommendation to suit you.

Blenders are ideal for quickly whizzing up soups or a smoothie to help you get your five-a-day. Jug blenders have family-sized capacities that are handy for batch cooking, while compact personal blenders are handy for whipping up a smoothie for one and taking it out with you.

We've rounded up a selection of the best jug blenders below. All scored more than 70% in our rigorous lab tests, so you can be confident they won't let you down. If you're after a personal blender, head to our round up of the top five personal blenders.

Only logged-in Which? members can access our recommendations in the table below. Not yet a member? Take a £1 trial to Which? to get instant access. To compare all the latest popular models from Nutribullet, Nutri Ninja, Sage and more head to our blender reviews.