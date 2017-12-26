Top five best blenders
By Jane Darling
On the hunt for a new blender? Whether you're looking for a professional-grade blender that will blitz anything you throw at it, or the best cheap blender for the occasional smoothie, we've got a blender recommendation to suit you.
Blenders are ideal for quickly whizzing up soups or a smoothie to help you get your five-a-day. Jug blenders have family-sized capacities that are handy for batch cooking, while compact personal blenders are handy for whipping up a smoothie for one and taking it out with you.
We've rounded up a selection of the best jug blenders below. All scored more than 70% in our rigorous lab tests, so you can be confident they won't let you down. If you're after a personal blender, head to our round up of the top five personal blenders.
Our top Best Buy jug blender
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 4 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Speed Settings:
This high-priced blender is a super all-rounder. Unlike many rivals, even those which are more expensive, it has no problem with the tough task of ice-crushing, can whizz up lump-free smoothies and can even whip up hot soup from scratch. On top of all this, it’s simple to use and clean. The only downsides are the high-price and that it could be faster.
Our top Best Buy personal blender
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 4 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Speed Settings:
This is the joint-best blender we've ever tested. It whizzed through all our tests with ease, it even excelled at ice crushing – beating many other great personal blenders for the top-spot. It's a breeze to use and straightforward to clean too. It's a bit noisy, but blending is never a quiet business.
Good value Best Buy personal blender
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 4 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Speed Settings:
This early rival of the Nutribullet breezed through all our tests, making great smoothies, soup, pesto and crushing ice evenly. Plus it's really easy to clean too. It’s been around for a few years now, but it’s still one of the best personal blenders we’ve come across.
Good value Best Buy jug blender
- Fruit, veg and nut smoothie:
- 5 out of 5
- Ability to crush ice:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Speed Settings:
A very reasonable price for a very good blender. This blender excels at making smoothies, even those with tougher ingredients such as raw veg and nuts. If you stick to small numbers, it's good at crushing ice cubes, too. It isn't dishwasher safe, so you'll need to clean it by hand. It's a little slow too, but the great blending results overcome these drawbacks.
Cheapest Best Buy blender
- Fruit Smoothie:
- 5 out of 5
- Soup:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight:
- Capacity:
- Speed Settings:
This Best Buy blender powered through our blending tasks, making excellent fruit and dairy smoothies as well as soup, all for the affordable price of around £30. We found it quick at all tasks and, although it doesn't allow you to crush ice, it's a great jug blender for the price.
How we uncover the best blenders
We seek out the latest blender releases and put them to the test in our independent labs to find you the very best models. We challenge each blender to make popular recipes, looking for the ones that will churn out tasty, lump-free smoothies (whatever challenging ingredients you add in), as well as a silky-smooth soup. We look for consistency in blending, making sure no chunks of food are left unblended.
We also make pesto. The combination of garlic, cheese, herbs, pine nuts and oil forms a much drier mix than smoothies or soups, and helps separate good blenders from the bad.
If you're keen to crush ice in your blender, our reviews tell you which blenders produce perfect chunks, and which make a watery mess.
Finally, we look at the convenience factor: which blenders are noisy or slow, which are easy to use and clean - and so on. We put all this research together to give each blender an overall score and separate the best and worst models.
To compare all those we've tested, and find the right blender for your budget, head to our blender reviews.