Blu-ray vs DVD

Just what is the difference between a Blu-ray DVD and a regular DVD, and how can you tell the difference?

Blu-ray discs are meant to guarantee you a better picture than a standard DVD. But a Which? investigation found that when playing the DVD and Blu-ray versions of some films on a good Blu-ray player, Blu-rays aren't always much better than the DVD.

Just want a great Blu-ray DVD player? Click the link to see all of our best Blu-ray player reviews.

Blu-ray players vs DVD players - which should I buy?

We would strongly recommend you invest in a Blu-ray player - these are backwards-compatible and can also play standard definition DVDs. Fewer shops stock DVD players nowadays and, as such, very few people are buying them, so we no longer test them. Although the cost of Blu-ray players was prohibitive for most when they first launched, they now start at around £50. It's well worth it for the extra quality and features, such as catch-up and Smart TV apps.

Find all you need to know about buying a Blu-ray player in our guide on how to buy the best Blu-ray DVD player.