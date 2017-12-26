Are Morphy Richards bread makers any good?
By Yvette Fletcher
We reveal whether Morphy Richards bread makers are worth buying, based on our lab tests and years of bread maker research
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
If you're thinking of buying a Morphy Richards bread maker, this guide will tell you all you need to know about how well they have done in our tough lab tests and whether Morphy Richards bread maker owners rate them highly or not.
Morphy Richards is a popular brand for kitchen appliances, and this also applies to bread makers. The models tend to sit at the cheaper end of the market, but does that mean you’ll be missing out on additional features, or a loaf that doesn’t look good? Read on to discover our thoughts.
To discover how Morphy Richards performs in testing and which are picked as Best Buys, read our Morphy Richards bread maker reviews.
Our verdict on Morphy Richards bread makers
Our table below includes the range of scores Morphy Richards bread makers have got in our tests, the average test score and the definitive Which? verdict on whether Morphy Richards bread makers are worth spending your money on.
You can also see our unique reliability rating for Morphy Richards, which is based on answers from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners. Lastly, from asking bread maker owners how satisfied they are with their bread maker and whether they would recommend it to a friend, we've calculated a customer score.
Only logged in Which? members can see our full verdict on Morphy Richards bread makers in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Morphy Richards bread makers
|Number tested
|7
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability
|Customer score
|How loyal are Morphy Richards customers?
|What people typically spend on a Morphy Richards bread maker
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes: Customer score from a sample size of 91 Morphy Richards breadmakers in May 17.
KeyMember Content
Head to our Morphy Richards bread maker reviews to find the best model for you.
How to choose the best Morphy Richards bread maker
Before you decide which model to go for, first think about what you want a bread maker for. Do you just want to be able to bake simple white loaves, or are you looking for something that will allow you to experiment - making speciality breads with fruit and nuts, for example? Some Morphy Richards bread makers have automatic dispensers to let you add extra ingredients, but the cheaper models don’t, and you’ll need to add those manually, so check what they offer by looking at the tech specs on our reviews.
Other factors to consider is how large a loaf you want to bake – cheaper bread makers may only manage smaller loaves, up to around 700-900g in weight, whether the machine can do delayed baking, so it will start operating in the middle of the night and have a freshly baked loaf ready for breakfast.
You can find out other things to consider when choosing a bread maker by reading a guide on how to buy the best bread maker.
Morphy Richards Manual Breadmaker 48326
The Morphy Richards 48326, which costs around £60, is a slightly more basic version of the Morphy Richards Premium Plus. It too can make three different sizes of loaves and has five crust settings. You can make jam in it, but not pizza dough or cake. There is also a viewing window, but no internal light.
It has a delay and gluten-free setting, but no automatic dispenser, which means you'll need to manually add ingredients such as fruit and nuts part way through the bread making process.
Morphy Richards Manual Breadmaker 48326
Morphy Richards Daily Breadmaker 48330
The cheapest of all the models at £60, the Morphy Richards 48330 can only bake one size of loaf and has one crust setting. It does have a fast bake and extra bake setting though, which means you can cook your bread for longer if needed.
It doesn't have a gluten-free setting, an automatic dispenser or delay timer, but it does have a 60-minute keep-warm function. You can't bake cake or jam in it, but you can make pasta.
Top Morphy Richards bread maker picks
Two of the best Morphy Richards bread makers
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Size (HxWxD in cm):
- Member exclusive
- Loaf sizes (g):
- Member exclusive
- White (hours):
- Member exclusive
- Wholemeal bread (hours):
- Member exclusive
Morphy Richards has called its 48326 model the 'Easy Use Breadmaker'. Our thorough lab tests find out how easy it is to use, and whether it makes good bread.
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Size (HxWxD in cm):
- Member exclusive
- Loaf sizes (g):
- Member exclusive
- White (hours):
- Member exclusive
- Wholemeal bread (hours):
- Member exclusive
The Morphy Richards Breadmaker 48324 is an impressive-looking model, but can it create impressive bread? We sent it to the Which? test lab to find out. Read on for our full breadmaker review.