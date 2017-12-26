Are Morphy Richards bread makers any good?

If you're thinking of buying a Morphy Richards bread maker, this guide will tell you all you need to know about how well they have done in our tough lab tests and whether Morphy Richards bread maker owners rate them highly or not.

Morphy Richards is a popular brand for kitchen appliances, and this also applies to bread makers. The models tend to sit at the cheaper end of the market, but does that mean you’ll be missing out on additional features, or a loaf that doesn’t look good? Read on to discover our thoughts.

To discover how Morphy Richards performs in testing and which are picked as Best Buys, read our Morphy Richards bread maker reviews.

Our verdict on Morphy Richards bread makers

Our table below includes the range of scores Morphy Richards bread makers have got in our tests, the average test score and the definitive Which? verdict on whether Morphy Richards bread makers are worth spending your money on.

You can also see our unique reliability rating for Morphy Richards, which is based on answers from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners. Lastly, from asking bread maker owners how satisfied they are with their bread maker and whether they would recommend it to a friend, we've calculated a customer score.

