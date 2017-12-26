Are Panasonic bread makers any good?
By Yvette Fletcher
Before you buy a Panasonic bread maker, make sure its bread makers are reliable and highly rated by the people who own them. We reveal our verdict on Panasonic bread makers.
If you're thinking of buying a Panasonic bread maker, this guide will tell you all you need to know about how well they have done in our tough lab tests and whether Panasonic bread maker owners rate them highly or not.
Panasonic is a popular brand of bread maker, and sits at the top of the price bracket for this product. The cheapest Panasonic bread maker is nearly £90 and the top-of-the-range model is just shy of £200 - the most expensive we've tested.
They are often packed with innovative features and make a wide range of bread doughs and other products including jam, scones and pizza dough. But do you need all of these features or do you just want a simple bread maker at a cheaper price?
Our verdict on Panasonic bread makers
Our table below includes the range of scores Panasonic bread makers have got in our tests, the average test score and the definitive Which? verdict on whether Panasonic bread makers are worth spending your money on.
You can also see our unique reliability rating for Panasonic, which is based on answers from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners. Lastly, from asking bread maker owners how satisfied they are with their bread maker and whether they would recommend it to a friend, we've calculated a customer score.
Panasonic bread makers
|Number tested
|7
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability
|Value for money
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
Table notes: Customer score from a survey of 827 ,Which? members in May 17. This is based on owners' satisfaction with their bread maker brand and how likely they'd be to recommend it to a friend.
Head to our Panasonic bread maker reviews to find the best model for you.
How to choose the best Panasonic bread maker
A bread maker should take the hard work and hassle out of making homemade bread, and in some cases, even make it cheaper than buying a loaf from your local supermarket. The best bread makers will often cost more than £100 - they're the ones that are packed full of programs and really outshine the rest in our tests.
Panasonic has five bread makers – four of these have an automatic ingredient dispensing system. Many have the capability to make cake, jam and pasta, so if that's something you're interested in making, make sure you check this. Baking times on Panasonic bread makers are some of the longest we have tested, but if you're setting it off overnight (and making use of the timer delay so that you wake up to freshly baked bread), then this probably won't bother you too much.
Four out of five of the Panasonic bread makers we've reviewed on the site cost over £100, and one is closer to the £200 mark. However, if you're a freshly baked bread fan, and are likely to use it regularly, this could be money well spent, especially given how well the Panasonic bread makers perform in our lab testing.
You can find out other things to consider when choosing a bread maker by reading our guide on how to buy the best bread maker.
Top Panasonic bread maker picks
Two of the best Panasonic bread makers
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Size (HxWxD in cm):
- Member exclusive
- Loaf sizes (g):
- Member exclusive
- White (hours):
- Member exclusive
- Wholemeal bread (hours):
- Member exclusive
The Automatic Breadmaker SD-2511 is a new model from popular brand Panasonic. It can make an array of different types of bread, including gluten-free and sourdough. We sent it to the Which? test lab to discover how well this pricey breadmaker bakes.
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Size (HxWxD in cm):
- Member exclusive
- Loaf sizes (g):
- Member exclusive
- White (hours):
- Member exclusive
- Wholemeal bread (hours):
- Member exclusive
The Panasonic Automatic Breadmaker SD-ZB2512 can make an array of breads that includes rye, French, spelt and sourdough. We sent it to the Which? test lab to find out whether this premium breadmaker can be relied on to make the perfect loaf.