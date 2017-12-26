Are Panasonic bread makers any good?

If you're thinking of buying a Panasonic bread maker, this guide will tell you all you need to know about how well they have done in our tough lab tests and whether Panasonic bread maker owners rate them highly or not.

Panasonic is a popular brand of bread maker, and sits at the top of the price bracket for this product. The cheapest Panasonic bread maker is nearly £90 and the top-of-the-range model is just shy of £200 - the most expensive we've tested.

They are often packed with innovative features and make a wide range of bread doughs and other products including jam, scones and pizza dough. But do you need all of these features or do you just want a simple bread maker at a cheaper price?

Our verdict on Panasonic bread makers

Our table below includes the range of scores Panasonic bread makers have got in our tests, the average test score and the definitive Which? verdict on whether Panasonic bread makers are worth spending your money on.

You can also see our unique reliability rating for Panasonic, which is based on answers from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners. Lastly, from asking bread maker owners how satisfied they are with their bread maker and whether they would recommend it to a friend, we've calculated a customer score.

Only logged in Which? members can see our full verdict on Panasonic bread makers in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.