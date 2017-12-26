Best Buy bread makers

How we uncover the best bread makers

We've tested more than 20 bread makers, clocked up nearly 700 hours of baking time and produced more than 300 loaves of bread. So we know a thing or two about what separates a good bread maker from a bad one.

Appearance: We rate the appearance of each loaf we bake. We assess how well browned the bread is and even rate how the upper and lower parts of the loaf differ.

Texture and smell: We then break the bread open and rate the texture of the crumbs. This and the appearance allow us to rate it overall for quality.

Speed and settings: We also time how long each bread maker takes to make you the perfect loaf and whether the programs are easy to understand and use.

Ease of use: You'll hopefully be using your bread maker regularly, so we see how easy it is to set up, add the bread recipe and program. But it doesn't stop there, we then look at whether it's easy to take the loaf out after it's baked and clean the bread maker.

Noise: Our experts comment on how much noise each bread maker makes and whether it's likely to frustrate you.

The ideal bread maker is quick, quiet, easy to use and clean and makes delicious bread. If it doesn't do these things, then you're wasting your money. Not only because you'll resort to buying shop-made bread again, but you won't want to use your bread maker and it's likely to be left in a cupboard.

We've tested bread makers from big brands including Panasonic, Morphy Richards, Kenwood, Russell Hobbs and Lakeland. Prices range from £40 to £140, and we've found that you don't have to stretch your budget to get the best.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

