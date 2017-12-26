Hard or soft-sided hand luggage?

Which? advice on choosing between hard-sided and soft-sided hand luggage for your next holiday.

There are typically two types of suitcases – hard and soft. Hard-sided hand luggage has a rigid exterior that is stiff rather than flexible. Soft-sided hand luggage is made of fabric and has a flexible exterior. Many soft-sided suitcases will have some form of rigidity to give the suitcase shape. This can help to protect your belongings and may help to balance the suitcase.

There's often a perception that hard-sided hand luggage is more durable than soft-sided hand luggage. However, our lab testing of suitcases over a number of years has proven this not to be the case. Our results show that the best suitcases for durability can be either soft or hard-sided.

Which is the best hand luggage type for you will depend on your individual needs. Here are some pros and cons of each suitcase type to help you make a decision.

Hard-sided hand luggage

Pros

Can offer greater protection to fragile items

Tend to be more water resistant

More lightweight options are available than with soft-shelled hand luggage

Is perceived to be more stylish by some travellers

Cons

The glossy finish of some suitcases can be prone to scratching

There are fewer expandable cases

The non-flexible exterior can make them trickier to store

They are typically more expensive than soft-sided cases.

Soft-sided hand luggage

Pros

Flexible fabric makes them comparatively easy to store

Many have expandable compartments to increase the suitcase's capacity

A number of lightweight options are available

Tends to be cheaper than like-for-like hard-sided suitcases

Cons