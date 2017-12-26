Which? Best Buy cabin bags
Only the most durable and easiest to manoeuvre cabin bags earn our Best Buy recommendation. Read on to discover the best hand luggage that topped our rigorous lab tests.
A good small suitcase will be both durable and easy to use. But which brand and model is the best for you?
Does it matter if the suitcase has two or four wheels? Is hard or soft luggage more durable? What luggage features are important? Should you spend just £25 or more than £200? When we test suitcases we see how they perform in a number of key areas including durability, water resistance and ease of use.
We've tested more than 20 small suitcases from some of the most well-known luggage manufacturers, including Antler, Samsonite and Tripp. We've also tested cabin bags from high street retailers such as John Lewis, M&S and Tesco to see how their hand luggage compares with dedicated suitcase retailers. Only the best models earn our independent Which? Best Buy seal of approval.
What makes a Best Buy cabin bag?
We assess the ease of use of each small suitcase and cabin bag, evaluating how easy it is to manoeuvre through revolving doors and up and down escalators, how easy it is to pull over cobbles or rough terrain and how durable the design is. We also evaluate the durability of the cases by filling them with weights and dropping them from various heights, and we test the handles and zips under tension. Each cabin bag is also subjected to simulated rainfall to assess its water resistance. When hand luggage does exceptionally well in our tests, we award it a Best Buy.
Cabin bag reviews you can trust
