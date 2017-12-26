How to buy the best Nespresso machine

The Nespresso range: how to choose

There are plenty of options to suite every taste and budget in the Nespresso range, from the cheap entry-level Nespresso Inissia (around £50), all the way up to the premium Nespresso Creatista Plus (£400).

More expensive Nespresso models tend to come with extra features such as a larger water tank and capsule bin capacity, more drink size options, memory programming of your favourite coffee, and milk frothing. Some are also finished in premium materials such as die-cast aluminium for a luxury look.

If you're happy with a straightforward model that just makes espresso, you won't need to spend more than £100. Here's a breakdown of what you get at each level:

Cheap Nespresso machines £100 or less

These models will usually stick to the basics, offering one or two drink size options (usually espresso or lungo) and no milk frothing. They're likely to be relatively compact with a small-ish capsule bin and water tank. If you just want a quick espresso, they should be more than enough.

Mid-priced Nespresso machines £100-£200

If you pay a bit more, you'll get an automatic milk frother for making cappuccinos, lattes and more, and a bit more in the way of capacity and choice. Extras may include more drink options, the ability to store your preferences, or even Bluetooth so you can control the machine from your phone or tablet.

Premium Nespresso machines £200+

Top-end Nespresso models, like those from Dualit, Sage and Magimix, make a real style statement in your kitchen and offer more control over your coffee. The Sage Nespresso Creatista, for example, has 11 milk frothing options to choose from, an automatic steam wand, metal frothing jug, and colour display screen. The Nespresso Expert offers multiple temperature settings and an extra drink size - Americano.

