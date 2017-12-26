Top five best Nespresso coffee machines

Nespresso machines are a popular option for time-poor and caffeine-starved coffee fans. There are more than 20 different models to choose from, though, with prices ranging from £50 to nearly £500.

Each machine uses the same basic capsule system (apart from the Nespresso Vertuo), but they all offer something different in terms of features, style and capacity, so you'll need to consider your budget, the type of coffee you like to drink, and what features you can't live without to help narrow down your options.

To make life easier, we've rounded up the top five Nespresso machines to suit different coffee drinkers, whether you're after cheap, compact, stylish or feature-packed. To see if these models make great coffee, you'll need to log in or take a trial to Which? to access our full verdicts and test scores.

We've also highlighted the models that aren't worth buying, so you know which Nespresso machines to avoid.

