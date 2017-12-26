Top five best Nespresso coffee machines
By Jade Harding
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Nespresso machines are a popular option for time-poor and caffeine-starved coffee fans. There are more than 20 different models to choose from, though, with prices ranging from £50 to nearly £500.
Each machine uses the same basic capsule system (apart from the Nespresso Vertuo), but they all offer something different in terms of features, style and capacity, so you'll need to consider your budget, the type of coffee you like to drink, and what features you can't live without to help narrow down your options.
To make life easier, we've rounded up the top five Nespresso machines to suit different coffee drinkers, whether you're after cheap, compact, stylish or feature-packed. To see if these models make great coffee, you'll need to log in or take a trial to Which? to access our full verdicts and test scores.
We've also highlighted the models that aren't worth buying, so you know which Nespresso machines to avoid.
Jump straight to our Nespresso reviews to find out which models top our recommendation list.
Best Nespresso machine for smaller kitchens
Magimix Nespresso U 11341
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- Member exclusive
- Coffee appearance:
- Member exclusive
- Speed of making an espresso:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Pressure:
- 19 bar
- Size:
- 25cm x 12cm x 37cm
- Milk frothing:
- None
- Removable water tank:
- Yes
If you're only interested in making espressos and don’t need a milk frother, this Nespresso machine is a good option. It’s not too pricey, is compact and has a movable water tank that can sit either behind, or to the left or right of the machine, depending on the space available on your worktop. There are three pre-set drink sizes: ristretto, espresso and lungo and its clever, too - after 11 uses it will remember your preferred coffee size.
Best Nespresso machine if you want a style statement
Dualit Classic 85170
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- Member exclusive
- Coffee appearance:
- Member exclusive
- Speed of making an espresso:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Pressure:
- 20 bar
- Size:
- 26 x 19 x 35
- Milk frothing:
- None
- Removable water tank:
- Yes
It’s pricier than other Nespresso makers, but the Dualit Classic has the good looks of a traditional Italian coffee machine, with a polished steel exterior and industrial styling. There’s also a decent sized water tank, so you won’t have to fill it up too often, and the cup holder is adjustable to accommodate different sized cups. It's compatible with both Dualit and Nespresso pods, and can make tea using Dualit’s Tea Pods. There are settings for espresso, lungo coffee and tea, but you can adjust these to match your preferred drink length. Log in to find out how it fared in our tests and whether the coffee lives up to the stylish exterior.
Best value Nespresso machine
Krups Essenza Mini with Aeroccino XN110140
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- Member exclusive
- Coffee appearance:
- Member exclusive
- Speed of making an espresso:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Pressure:
- 19 bar
- Size:
- 21 x 8 x 33
- Milk frothing:
- Automatic
- Removable water tank:
- Yes
The Krups Essenza Mini with Aeroccino coffee machine is extremely compact, so it will fit most kitchen worktops comfortably. It’s also pretty good value for a Nespresso machine with milk frother. It has two programmable cup sizes, so you can get your espresso or lungo at the touch of a button. To find out if it makes a great espresso and cappuccino, read our full review.
Best Nespresso machine for personalising your drink
Sage Nespresso Creatista BNE600RCH
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- Member exclusive
- Coffee appearance:
- Member exclusive
- Speed of making an espresso:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Pressure:
- 19 bar
- Size:
- 32 x 17 x 41
- Milk frothing:
- Manual (steam pipe)
- Removable water tank:
- Yes
The Creatista is one of Nespresso’s 2017 coffee machine offerings, and claims to bring the barista experience to your home, thanks to its automated steam wand for ultimate milk frothing. It has the looks and flexibility of a traditional coffee maker, but you don’t need to be an experienced coffee expert to use it. If you love coffee-shop favourite such as cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos and more, the Creatista is worth considering. There’s also a colour screen for easily selecting your drink choice. It’s pricey, though, so make sure you check our full review to make sure the coffee is up to scratch.
Best Nespresso machine for tech lovers
Krups Nespresso Prodigio & Milk
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- Member exclusive
- Coffee appearance:
- Member exclusive
- Speed of making an espresso:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Pressure:
- 19 bar
- Size:
- 26cm x 37cm x 21cm
- Milk frothing:
- Automatic
- Removable water tank:
- Yes
The Nespresso Prodigio & Milk can make everything from espresso to milky favourites such as cappuccino, and is smarter than your average Nespresso model, thanks to built-in Bluetooth that lets you control your coffee machine from your phone or tablet. Using the Nespresso app, you can also keep track of things like how many capsules you have left, and if the water tank on your machine is running low. Smarter it may be, but can it deliver the perfect frothy coffee? Read the full review to find out.
What about the Nespresso VertuoPlus?
If you prefer a longer coffee to a short espresso shot, but you're keen on capsules, then it's worth considering the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine.
Launched in October 2017, it uses different capsules to the original Nespresso machines - and a centrifugal extraction process - to brew long coffees. This saves you having to use several capsules to make one long coffee. You'll be limited to the Nespresso capsule range though, as there are no compatible pods for this machine yet. See our Nespresso VertuoPlus first look review to get our initial verdict ahead of our full lab tests.
Two Nespresso machines to avoid
Despite most Nespresso machines using the same basic capsule system, they aren't all made equal. Here are two machines that underperformed in our tests. You can get more for your money with other models, so we think these ones are best avoided.
Two Nespresso machines to avoid
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- 4 out of 5
- Coffee appearance:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed of making an espresso:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Pressure:
- Member exclusive
- Size:
- Member exclusive
- Milk frothing:
- Member exclusive
- Removable water tank:
- Member exclusive
This Nespresso machine proves that paying more doesn’t always pay off. It certainly looks the part and would bring a dash of style to your kitchen, but it could also add some stress. It has a hefty price tag, but we don’t think it’s worth the cash.
- Coffee made using capsules (taste test):
- 4 out of 5
- Coffee appearance:
- 3 out of 5
- Speed of making an espresso:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Pressure:
- Member exclusive
- Size:
- Member exclusive
- Milk frothing:
- Member exclusive
- Removable water tank:
- Member exclusive
Despite boasting a grand name, this machine was a little mediocre compared with other Nespresso machines we’ve tested. Although it has smart controls and some other interesting features, you don’t get some of the more basic accessories you would expect for the cost. Find out why our experts didn’t think the price tag matched the product.
Four features to consider when choosing a Nespresso machine
- Capacity If you want to make longer coffees, or brew several in a row, it's worth looking for a larger water tank and capsule bin. This cuts down on how many trips you'll need to make to the tap or bin during the day. More compact models may be easier to fit on your worktop, but you'll probably get less space for water and used capsules.
- Personalisation Some models will allow you to set preset drink lengths, such as the amount of water needed to fill your favourite mug, or to have multiple temperature or milk frothing options. You'll usually pay more for personalisation features but they make it easier to get the perfect coffee for you.
- Milk frothing If you like a cappuccino, you'll need to opt for a machine with built-in milk frothing, or buy a bundle with the Nespresso Aeroccino frother. See our coffee machine reviews to filter by machines with milk frothing and check how our experts rated the cappuccinos.
- What coffee you like If you prefer a mugful, you'll need to ensure the machine has an adjustable or removable drip-tray to accommodate larger mugs. Likewise, the adjustable height means you can get your espresso mug nearer the spout so it doesn't splash everywhere.
Is Nespresso a reliable coffee system?
We have surveyed more than 1,500 coffee machine owners about their machines and put the most popular Nespresso machines through rigorous testing in our labs to find out everything you need to know before making your purchase.
In 2017, we asked Nespresso owners to tell us about their experiences with their machines, including any problems they'd had. We used this information to assess how reliable Nespresso machines are compared with other coffee machine brands. Head to our guide to how reliable Nespresso machines are to see if they are a good bet.
Not found anything on this page that tempts you? You can browse all our coffee machine reviews – we've tested more than 100 – from brands including DeLonghi, Krups, Sage and Smeg.