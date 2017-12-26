Your top 10 Nespresso questions answered

3. How to use a Nespresso machine

Nespresso machines are designed to be simple to use: you prime them by running some water through it without a capsule in place, then pop your capsule in, get your cup in place, and press go. But each machine works slightly differently, and some can be fiddly and take getting used to, so acquaint yourself with the instructions before you get started.

Nespresso provides downloadable versions of its user manuals for each model online. It's worth reading through the manual so you can make the best use of features that might not appear immediately obvious, such as changing the length of the coffee to your preferred drink size, and to ensure you understand how to maintain your machine - this can pay off in the long run.

Our Nespresso coffee machine reviews let you know how easy each machine is to use and how clear the instructions are. So if you’re still in the deciding phase, you can use our reviews to compare machines on this basis.

If you’re using non-Nespresso pods, read our guide on how to use Nespresso-compatible capsules to get the best out of them.