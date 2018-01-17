Taking your child’s temperature: what’s safe and what’s not?

How to take your baby’s temperature

‘When taking their temperature orally, make sure it’s not been within 30 minutes of the child eating or drinking hot or cold food,’ says Dr Donald Macgregor, a consultant paediatrician, senior lecturer in child health, and spokesperson for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. ‘Wait 15 minutes before measuring ear temperature if your baby has been outside on a cold day.’

Some of the most popular digital thermometers are infrared tympanic thermometers (ear thermometers), but you can also get digital oral thermometers (old-fashioned mercury ones are no longer recommended), and infrared ‘no touch’ thermometers which you use on a person’s forehead.

‘Strip thermometers, which you stick directly on to a child’s forehead, are not accurate and should be avoided,’ Dr Macgregor says. ‘Placing a digital thermometer under the armpit is not a very good place for parents or carers to measure temperature accurately, as you need to leave it there for several minutes. This could be tricky with a wriggly baby, although it is still used in hospital for newborns.’

Each type of thermometer will work in a different way, and you should always check the device's instructions before taking your first reading. For example, when using an infrared forehead thermometer you’ll need to ensure that you push hair back from the face, and you may need to dab away any perspiration. With an ear thermometer, you need to insert it at the correct angle to ensure you get an accurate reading.