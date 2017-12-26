Best sausages
By Jon Barrow
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Discover the best premium pork sausages, as recommended by our expert taste test panel.
Whether cooked on the barbecue or as the centrepiece of a fry up, the great British banger is a much-loved favourite. In fact, as a nation we chomp through more than 175,000 tonnes of sausages a year - spending more than £715m in the process.
To find out which sausages you should choose we asked our panel of food experts to taste, rate and rank 14 premium pork varieties.
All the sausages we assessed are available from the major supermarkets, including own-brand bangers from Aldi, Asda, The Co-operative, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose, plus popular sausage brands such as Black Farmer and Porky Whites
Our results show that there are real differences between the best and worst brands, from succulent sausages that are packed with flavour to dry, tasteless bangers wrapped in artificial skins.
Which? members can log in now to unlock which are the Best Buy sausages in the table below. And you can also find out what effect the meat content of a sausage has on its quality, learn more about lower fat options and discover what wines you should pair with sausages when enjoying a barbecue.
If you're not a member yet, take out a £1 Which? trial to reveal our premium pork sausage results – and get access to all the other reviews on our website, from champagne and TVs to bread makers and coffee.
Which sausages are best?
Table notes: Prices correct as of July 2017
How we test sausages
We asked a panel of four experts to rate and assess 14 premium pork sausages that you can buy from your local supermarket.
Our experts blind tasted each sausage and assessed their taste, texture, aroma and appearance. We combined these scores to give an overall rating based on:
- 50% taste
- 20% texture
- 20% aroma
- 10% appearance
Our experts...
Ryan Simpson is head chef and owner of award-winning restaurant Orwells.
Keith Fisher is a fourth-generation master butcher and chief executive officer of The Institute of Meat.
Alan Hayward is an award-winning butcher, and managing director of meat and game suppliers Vicars Game Ltd.
Lynsey Coughlan is operations director at celebrated retail butchers The Ginger Pig.