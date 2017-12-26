How to buy the best integrated fridge freezer

What type of back does the integrated fridge freezer have?

You might not have considered this when buying a fridge freezer before but there is a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a fridge freezer can increase the spread of fire.

Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.

We are therefore taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our fridge freezer Best Buy recommendation.

If we have a review of the fridge freezer you're thinking of buying, the material of the back panel and whether or not it’s flame retardant should be listed in the technical specifications of the review. If not, or if your model hasn’t been reviewed by us, we recommend contacting the manufacturer of your appliance.

If you already own an appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic back, it's worth knowing that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low, and the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – but it isn’t the cause of fire itself.

