One of our researchers tried out the JML Halowave halogen oven. Find out what they thought in our first look.

The JML Halowave is spacious enough to cook your Sunday roast. But how good is it at actually cooking it?

Halogen ovens are claimed to be economical and speedy compared to using your oven. We've tried some popular models out to see what they're really like to use. Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to read our full JML halogen oven first look review.