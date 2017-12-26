How to buy the best hand blender

They are small and easy to store, unlike bulkier food processors and jug blenders. They also have fewer parts, so are generally straightforward to use and clean.

Most can chop, blend and purée, and some models include whipping, whisking and even potato mashing accessories. However, when it comes to baking and chopping, hand blenders are better suited to smaller jobs.

If you cook frequently or do lots of baking, you might want to consider a food processor or stand mixer instead.