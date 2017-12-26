Which? Don't Buy internet TV boxes

What makes a Don't Buy internet TV box?

Our lab tests represent real-life living room scenarios, so you'll know exactly how easy it is to set up and use each internet TV box, how good the picture quality is and what range of apps and catch-up TV services they have.

Don't Buy models will have a limited amount of content for you to browse and will be missing important features - such as the ability to add new apps. They'll also deliver jerky pictures and the audio may be out of sync, both of which are very likely to put you off streaming your favourite films and TV shows.