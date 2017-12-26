Top kettle brands

Preview: kettle brands rated

Brand Average test score Reliability rating How owners rate this brand Overview of our verdict

74% 79% Great value option: This brand is rated very well by owners, with nearly four out of five speaking highly of this budget brand's kettles. Not only does it have one of the highest average test scores for kettles and a number of Best Buys, but it's one of the cheapest kettle brands and it comes joint second in terms of reliability, making it an incredibly good value brand to invest in.

75% 76% Most reliable: Although kettles from this brand are pricey compared with others, they're often excellent and more than three out of four owners would recommend this brand to friends and family. It's rated top for reliability, with just 5% experiencing a minor fault and 8% a major or catastrophic problem. The brand has a number of Best Buy kettles to its name, including our best on test.

75% 73% This brand comes joint second in terms of reliability, with the majority of the issues experienced being minor problems with leakage. As well as a pretty high owner approval rating, the brand has an excellent average test score and several of its kettles boast Best Buy status. It also has a large number of energy-saving kettles.

n/a 72% These kettles only stick around for a few weeks in stores so we've yet to test any because they're so quickly replaced with something new. They are cheap though and they're pretty reliable, according to our survey data. Owners love them and five out of seven would recommend them to someone they know, but you'll need to be quick to get your hands on one.

61% 67% We've only tested three of this brand's kettles, and they're a bit of a mixed bag in terms of test score, with one Best Buy, a Don't Buy and a middle-of-the-road kettle. It's a reliable brand, although only two out of three would recommend this brand to those they know. As well as traditional kettles, this brand also has a hybrid kettle and tea-maker with a tea infusion basket built into the lid.

n/a 66% We don't currently have reviews for any kettles from this brand, but they're fairly low-priced. They're pretty well-liked by owners and two out of three are happy with their purchase. This brand's kettles are average for reliability, but there were the same amount of minor faults reported as there were catastrophic ones, with leaking problems and a faulty switch being the most common experienced by owners.

64% 63% This brand sells a wide range of low-cost kettles, some for as little as £5. We've tested 15 but so far have found only one Best Buy kettle. Five out of eight kettle owners from this brand would recommend them to others and the brand is fairly high in terms of reliability, with 72% still in good working order after six years of use.

73% 60% Generally, this brand's kettles are very high-scoring and we've yet to find one that isn't impressive. They last well and have a respectable reliability score, although only 67% last for six years without breaking down or developing a fault. Three out of five owners would recommend one of these kettles and our tests have discovered two reasonably priced Best Buys, one of which is an energy-saving kettle.

63% 60% As you would expect from a budget retailer, this brand's kettles are on the lower end of the price spectrum. In our survey, it came fifth for reliability, and while this is very respectable, it's a shame they don't perform better in our tests.

69% 60% We've tested more of this brand of kettles than any other and have found multiple Best Buys to choose from. They're moderately priced and three out of five owners are pleased with their purchase. It's a very middling brand for reliability though, with just 68% lasting to the six-year mark and 16% experiencing a fault within the first year of ownership.

58% 59% The design-conscious will be familiar with this brand's sophisticated kettles, but they tend to be on the pricey side. They're well-built though and only a few reported faults with their kettle. Although we've tested 14 kettles, we've yet to find a Best Buy, and owners don't seem that happy with them either - less than three out of five would endorse this brand as one to buy.

75% 59% This brand makes kettles that range widely in both price and design. It has a number of top-rated Best Buy kettles, and has a very high average test score, too. Reliability-wise, it doesn't fare so well, unfortunately, and it's below average in terms of owner ratings, with less than three out of five owners willing to recommend the brand to others.

75% 57% In terms of our testing, this brand looks like one to keep an eye out for as it has plenty of Best Buys. But it falls behind in the reliability stakes, with only 61% of its kettles lasting to six years and it has a fairly poor customer score - just four out of seven owners are happy with this brand and would tell others to buy one, too.

74% 57% This brand is joint in terms of having the most Best Buy kettles. They are well-designed and eye-catching, and few have problems with them when it comes to reliability. But it also has one of the lowest owner approval ratings, with just four out of seven saying they would buy this brand of kettle again or encourage a friend to buy one.

67% 56% This brand's kettles are relatively cheap and pretty high-scoring, but none are Best Buys. They're the second most common kettle brand to develop a fault, with 28% suffering major or catastrophic faults, and 18% having minor problems. Clearly there's some work to be done in terms of customer service, too, as a paltry five out of nine owners would recommend them to friends and family.

57% 46% One to avoid: Not only is this brand by far the worst for reliability, but it also disappoints in terms of average test score and customer approval rating, with less than half of owners declaring they would recommend this brand of kettle to a loved one. It also hasn't notched up a single Best Buy, despite testing 11 of their kettles. They are fairly cheap, but that's the only notable thing you can say about the brand.