Computer repair top tips

If your computer develops a fault, before you fork out for professional computer repair, here are some easy tips to try yourself.

None of our suggested solutions below risk further damage to your computer if you follow the steps carefully.

We've focused on repair tips for Windows PCs rather than Macs, as Windows PCs tend to be prone to more glitches – though some of the tips will also work for Macs.

Need to replace a faulty laptop? Find the right laptop for you and avoid the worst with our best laptop recommendations.