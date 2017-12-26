How to speed up a slow computer

There aren't many more frustrating things than a slow computer. Spending minutes at a time waiting for your laptop or all-in-one to load up a simple web page or Microsoft Office program can make even a sane person want to throw their PC in the bin.

But don't... there are simple steps you can take to make your computer fast again. Malware removal and a couple of tweaks to your settings are a good place to start. Here are some must-do activities to keep your PC in tip-top condition.

Keep software up to date

Make sure all your software is up to date. This includes web browsers, applications, drivers for devices such as printers and, most importantly, Windows itself, as Microsoft issues regular updates to plug security holes or fix glitches in the operating system. And if you're weighing up a move to Windows 10, take a look at our Windows 10 review to see whether it's worth it.

Should you defrag your hard drive?

Traditionally, when a PC saved a large file to the hard drive, it would break it into smaller pieces and store them across several locations. As these files accumulated, the hard drive would take longer to access them. This gave rise to 'defragging' software, which would, effectively, put the files back together in a more logical order, giving your PC a speed boost.

However, with the advent of Windows 10 (and Windows 8/8.1 before it), it simply isn't necessary to run defragging software on your computer. Windows handles data much more intelligently these days. Mac users shouldn't need to defrag at all.

If you're still running Windows 7 (or older), you may get a small speed boost by defragging your hard drive.

If you have a solid-state drive (SSD) this process won't be necessary, as Windows will automatically do it for you from time to time in the background. It's widely recommended that you don't defrag an SSD yourself.

Check for viruses and other malware

Run your antivirus software program regularly. Viruses can slow down your computer and cause data loss, while spyware can compromise security by monitoring your activity and collecting information about you. Launch your antivirus software and make sure it's up to date. Then run a full scan of your hard disk and, if your package allows, set up regular scheduled scans.

