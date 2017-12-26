Top 5 cheap laptops for under £500
By Callum Tennent
We round up our top-scoring laptops for less than £500, to help you find the best laptop available without breaking the bank.
The best cheap laptop for you
Technology has moved on so much that you really don't have to spend big to get a laptop that will do everything you need. Here, we round up the best cheap laptops for less than £500. These cheap laptops will tackle most tasks with ease, and we've picked out a range of sizes so you can have an ultra-portable 11-inch laptop or a cheap 15-inch laptop for everyday use.
Best laptops under £500
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
A fast booter at just seven seconds, this nippy laptop won't keep you waiting. The i3 processor is more than enough for daily tasks, and while 4GB of Ram won't turn heads, it can be expanded.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
A great choice for those looking for a laptop that can carry out every day tasks with ease, as well as packing in respectable battery stamina. A solid state drive means that accessing files is pleasingly fast.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Portability:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
This budget laptop hits the sweet spot of having a decently-sized screen, brilliant battery life and 128GB of storage.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
This laptop is a bargain, offering a full Windows 10 experience at a knock down price. There are a few caveats to consider, admittedly the battery life isn't as good as we'd like, but it's lightweight, fast to boot, and a great budget choice.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
This laptop's indomitable battery life and comfortable keyboard mean you can do much, much worse.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent laptop reviews.
We test laptops more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
When testing laptops in the Which? test lab, we monitor, measure and test more than 260 different criteria to ensure that we have every base covered. Everything from battery life and screen brightness to key dimensions and USB data transfer rate is considered.
We even use thermal imaging to see just how hot laptops get under stress. When Which? passes judgment on a laptop, you can be sure that if there's a problem to be found with it we'll let you know.
