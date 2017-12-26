Microwaves jargon buster

From auto-defrost to energy labels, we talk you through common microwave features and terms so you be clear on what's right for you.

Over the years, we've tested hundreds of microwaves from a range of brands and in different price brackets. From our testing, we know what features are worth looking out for, as well as what you should expect from your microwave.

Once you know what type of microwave and features you want, visit our microwave reviews to read all about them and discover how well each has done in our lab tests.