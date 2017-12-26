Top five best microwaves

The best microwaves will heat and defrost food evenly, and keep cooking consistently for meal after meal. When browsing in the shop, you can pick a model with the features and style you want, but it's impossible to know how quickly and evenly it will heat food.

To help you choose the best and avoid a dud, we've rounded up our top picks. Whether you're after the best cheap microwave, a model that fits larger plates, or a combi that double up as a mini oven, our recommended models won't let you down with a poorly cooked meal, or have you hanging around for ages reheating your dinner.

If you’re not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to reveal the microwaves we recommend below.