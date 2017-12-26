Top five best microwaves
By Anna Studman
We recommend five Which? Best Buy microwaves that are quick and easy to use and won't let you down at mealtimes.
The best microwaves will heat and defrost food evenly, and keep cooking consistently for meal after meal. When browsing in the shop, you can pick a model with the features and style you want, but it's impossible to know how quickly and evenly it will heat food.
To help you choose the best and avoid a dud, we've rounded up our top picks. Whether you're after the best cheap microwave, a model that fits larger plates, or a combi that double up as a mini oven, our recommended models won't let you down with a poorly cooked meal, or have you hanging around for ages reheating your dinner.
Best combi microwave
This is a combi model that excels at microwave heating, defrosting and convection cooking. It heats food quickly and evenly without drying anything out, setting a standard that other microwaves struggle to follow. Defrosting with this microwave is also a breeze and it produced excellent cakes on the combi cooking setting.
Best flatbed microwave
If you're after a flatbed microwave, then this is an excellent choice. Flatbeds don't have a turntable, which means you can use large or awkwardly shaped dishes. It's a bit pricey, perhaps, but does an excellent job of heating quickly and evenly as well as defrosting accurately.
Best microwave for large plates
This is a spacious and powerful microwave which heats quickly and evenly whether you go for a large plate of food or a simple ready meal. In our tests, the automatic defrost setting took care of a slab of frozen mince perfectly. This microwave also maintains its power after prolonged use, so you can heat several things in a row without the temperature dropping off.
Best cheap microwave
A great value Best Buy that won't break the bank. It will heat your food evenly and quickly without drying it out, and it's a good one to go for if you do a lot of defrosting. It's also really easy to use and to keep clean inside, and is fairly quiet compared to other microwaves. If that isn't enough, it's energy-efficient too.
Cheapest Best Buy combi microwave
This modestly priced combination microwave did a great job of baking our fairy cakes and the grill is good at browning toast. It's also decent at the basics - heating up your food on microwave mode and defrosting evenly on the manual setting. The only downside is some incosistency in the auto-defrost.
What makes a Best Buy microwave?
Whether you regularly dig out the ready meals, need to defrost a lot of frozen food, or just want to reheat last night's dinner, having a good microwave on hand for quick heating and defrosting is a must.
Our rigorous lab tests separate the good from the bad - we only recommend microwaves that are easy to use, heat and defrost your food quickly and evenly, and leave no overdone or cool parts. If the microwave also has a grill or conventional oven, we'll test these functions too.
Poor microwaves may dry food out, or heat unevenly - leaving you with poorly cooked food. Others can be slow to cook, and lose power if used for several meals in a row, which means that you'll end up needing to cook your food for longer.
For more advice on choosing a microwave, head to our microwave buying guide. To narrow down your search and find the best microwave for your budget, head to our independent microwave reviews.