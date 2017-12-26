Moses baskets

Moses baskets can be a comfy and cosy sleeping option for newborn babies, and an easy, lightweight choice to move from room to room.

But given the limited use you'll get out of a Moses basket - they're suitable only for the first few months of a baby's life - is it worth investing in one?

If, after reading the pros and cons below, you decide not to buy a Moses basket, check out the Best Buy cot beds we've found in our rigorous lab testing. The main advantage of cot beds is that they last such a long time - they can be used as a cot from birth and as a junior bed as your child gets older.

Choosing a Moses basket

Pros

Light and fairly easy to store.

Moses baskets with handles are easy to move around.

Can be rested on floor, or raised up with a stand.

Baby feels cosy and snug.

Moses baskets with fabric hoods keep your baby shaded and cool.

Cheaper than a baby crib.

Cons

Can be used only until your baby is able to pull themselves up - usually when they're around three to four months old.

Short-handled Moses baskets are not suitable for transporting while your baby is inside.

They're non-essential baby equipment so are an extra cost, especially if you're buying new.

Moses baskets are usually made from strong wicker or maize. Many come with a mattress and fitted sheet, decorative coverlets to keep your baby cosy as well as adjustable hoods.

Moses basket stands

Your Moses basket should be placed on the floor, on a flat surface. But if you'd prefer your baby to be higher up, you could invest in a wooden Moses basket stand for around £20-£30. These are usually foldable and easy to store, and some can be used to create a rocking effect to soothe your baby to sleep.

Bedding

Moses baskets often come with coverlets, sheets or blankets - but don't use all of them simultaneously. You don't need that much to keep your baby at a comfortable temperature. Our baby bedding page explains what you do and don't need to use.

Using your Moses basket safely

Pick up the Moses basket with one hand holding the straps and the other supporting the base of the basket.

Check that the straps on your Moses basket are long enough to meet in the middle.

Moses baskets should be set down on the floor, on a flat, not raised surface - unless you have a Moses basket stand.

Regularly examine the Moses basket to check for wear and tear.

Don't use your Moses basket once you baby reaches the maximum size and weight the basket can hold.

The Foundation for the Study of Infant Deaths (FSID) additionally has these sleep safety tips for parents:

The recommended room temperature for a baby to sleep in is 16-20ºC, or 61-68ºF. Use a room thermometer to check the temperature before putting your baby to bed.

The safest position for your baby to sleep is on their back, not on their front or side.

Baby bedding should be tucked in and made up to come no higher than your baby's shoulders.

