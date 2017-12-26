What makes a Don't Buy MP3 player?

You may be tempted by a cheap MP3 player, but our testing shows that bargain models aren't always the best. Don't Buy MP3 players are a pain to set up for the first time. Once you do get them up and running, you'll be listening to tunes with no detail, hardly any bass and poor quality overall. The worst models to pass through our test lab run out of charge within five hours - hardly ideal if you want an MP3 player for long journeys.

Thankfully, you don't need to spend big to end up with a device that's perfect for you. Unlike Don't Buy models, Best Buy MP3 players are a treat for your ears. They provide detailed sound and are easy to get to grips with, and adding new albums is a breeze. The best MP3 players on the market last over 50 hours between charges, so you'll have lots of time to listen before looking around for a plug socket.