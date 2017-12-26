From Pampers to Aldi nappies, and Boots to Asda nappies, see how parents rate the best disposable-nappy brands.

We all know that bringing up a baby can be expensive, and buying nappies is just one of the costs involved that can really add up. In the first few months, your baby will use between six and 12 nappies a day. That's up to 372 nappies a month.

However, you don't have to spend a lot to get a great nappy. Using one of the best-rated brands could cost you as much as £87 for the first three months, based on using eight size-2 newborn nappies a day. But using the cheapest highly rated brand would cost you just £38 in that time – less than half the price.

If you're not sure what type of nappies you should buy, visit our guide to buying disposable nappies and reusable nappies.

Pampers vs Asda, Tesco and Aldi nappies

We surveyed 2,000 UK parents asking them to rate pricier disposable nappy brands, such as Pampers, and cheaper supermarket brands, such as Aldi, Asda and Tesco.

The best nappy brand got a customer score of 77% but the bottom two only 50% – a massive difference. Customer scored is calculated based on how satisfied parents are with a brand and how likely they are to recommend it.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 Which? trial.

The table also reveals parents' ratings for important factors, including ease of use, value for money, comfort, fit and absorbency.

Disposable nappy brands Brand Ease of use Value for money Fit Comfort Absorbency Customer score Aldi Mamia Asda Baby Ocado Boots Carrefour Co-operative Loved by Us Happy Nappy Co. Huggies Lidl Toujours Morrisons Nature Babycare Pampers Sainsbury's Superdrug Tesco Waitrose Essential Using the table

Star ratings and customer scores are based on an online survey of 2,000 UK parents in July 2016, who were asked to rate the nappy brands they use currently and have used in the last year. Customer score is calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely members are to recommend the brand to a friend. Sample sizes: Aldi Mamia (366), Asda (368), Baby Ocado (96), Boots (266), Carrefour (73), Co-operative Loved by Us (93), Happy Nappy Co. (67), Huggies (374), Lidl Toujours (113), Pampers (591), Morrisons (146), Nature Babycare (60), Sainsbury's (205), Superdrug (64), Tesco (329), Waitrose Essential (43).

Top nappy brands: how parents rate them

We also asked parents for their comments on the nappies they use, and it was clear just how impressed they were with the two top-scorers.

'These nappies are head and shoulders above all other brands we have tried, both in terms quality and price.'

'I always worried that cheaper nappies would not be very good. However, these nappies have been excellent.'

'These nappies are just amazing. The only difference from more expensive brands is the price.'

'I have tried many nappy brands, but I always go back to this one.'

'These nappies have provided good quality and comfort.'

Pampers nappies – finding the cheapest deal

Pampers is the best-known nappy brand in the UK, but it's also more expensive than own brands. That's why we've tracked the price of a 50-pack of Pampers Baby Dry Size 3 Midi nappies over the course of a year to see where was selling them cheapest (even with multibuy offers in place).

Find out which is the best store to get cheap Pampers nappies, where you could save just over £16. To help you save even more as a new parent, we've also rounded up the cheapest places to buy baby wipes.

Tips to cut the cost of disposable nappies

Whichever brand you go for, we have some tips for helping you to cut costs when you're out shopping:

As you'll have seen from the table, you don't necessarily have to buy an expensive brand of nappies to get the best. One parent in our survey commented: 'I've found that some cheaper nappies are better than expensive nappies.'

Buy the largest packs to reduce costs, but be wary of bulk-buying too much in one size (especially newborn sizes) as your baby may outgrow them sooner than you expect.

Take advantage of special offers. If you don’t have a strong loyalty to one particular brand, special offers can really help you to save.The competition between nappy manufacturers is such that offers are often available.

Look out for free nappies and money-off nappy vouchers through baby clubs – we've got a full list of these in our guide to free and cheap baby stuff.

Related articles