Best 7-seater Cars

The best seven-seater cars are perfect for families, offering flexible seating when you need to squeeze in extra passengers, and a huge boot when you don't.
Seven-seater cars are great for large families, especially when you need to transport extra friends home from school – or perhaps grown-up friends to the airport.
The best seven-seaters offer a comfortable experience whether you're riding up-front, in the second row or right at the back. When the extra seats in the boot aren't needed, they'll usually stow away neatly, freeing up a huge load space.
Buying a seven-seater doesn't necessarily mean you have to choose an MPV, though. There are plenty of SUV options, too. There's even an all-electric coupe-styled seven-seater in the form of the Tesla Model S, although the rearmost seats are optional.
We've also listed some seven-seaters that are best left alone. These models make too many compromises to squeeze in two extra seats. Whether it's interior space, boot capacity or miles to the gallon, these seven-seaters are poor examples of the class.
Below are the best seven-seater cars you can buy – every one a true Which? Best Buy. Scroll down to see which ones you should avoid.
Best seven-seater cars
Best new seven-seater cars
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This new luxury SUV is the benchmark in its price bracket. It impresses across the board, managing not only to be refined and well constructed, but also more engaging to drive than you might expect. It pushes the boat out with high levels of safety and entertainment kit, too. So it’s a good choice as both a family and executive car - provided you've got the space to park it.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Imposingly large, yet with an agility that belies its enormity, this large SUV pulls off a seemingly impossible feat. It's not just super-fast in a straight line, it also corners with precision and confidence. It can also seat up to seven passengers in one of the most comfortable, high-quality cabins we've come across.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A good-value option for families, offering masses of space inside for both luggage and passengers - well, five people at least; the seven-seat model's extra two seats are tiny. It's also comfortable and well made.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Comfortable and loaded with safety technology, this is a standout premium 4x4. With seven seats and a large towing capacity, it's as practical as they come.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A thrilling driving experience isn't something we often associate with a seven seater, but this one manages it while still being practical and spacious.
Best used seven-seater cars
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
One of the best seven-seater MPVs on the used car market. The third row seats are best for kids, but still come in very handy, plus it has a large, usable boot.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's that rare thing: a large and highly practical seven-seat MPV that's also good to drive. It's very comfortable and massively spacious inside, yet it doesn't feel too big when you're behind the wheel - and it's good-looking for a people carrier, too.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
They don't get much more versatile than this seven seater. With twin sliding doors and a good build quality, this hulking car even manages to feel sporty.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This bulky SUV drives well and has an attractive interior that is sure to please, whether you're up front or on the back row.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This isn't the sportiest steer but it's a Best Buy thanks to its stability, smoothness, and safety, as well as its superb refinement. All seven passengers have sufficient seat space and there's loads of cargo-carrying capacity. You'll need the extra-cost on-and-off-road pack for any serious mud-plugging activity, though.
What to avoid when you're buying a seven-seater
There are seven-seater cars across a range of car classes, not just MPVs. You could get a seven-seat 4x4 if you wanted, or an estate. The choice is no bad thing, but it does mean some seven-seaters share the negative traits of those classes.
Adding two extra seats to a car can mean a loss of interior space. Is a car a true seven-seater if no adults can comfortably use the rear seats? You don’t have to compromise on space, and our new and used car reviews show you which models to avoid if you want all seven seats to be suitable for adults.
If you’re more attracted to estates than tall MPVs, then you need to consider boot space. Adding two more seats will eat into how much room you have in the back.
It’s not just estates that have this problem - our testing has found MPV-style seven-seaters with barely any boot space unless you put the rear seats down. That’s no good if you’re going on a family holiday and you’re trying to squeeze seven people’s luggage into an inadequate boot.
Our tests found a 7-seater car with less boot space than a Ford Fiesta.
Our testing found a seven-seater car with just 235 litres of boot space - that’s less than a Ford Fiesta. But you don’t need to settle for a small boot, as we’ve found models with more than 1,000 litres of usable boot space.
4x4 models introduce their own problems. Choose the wrong model and you’ll be paying a fortune in fuel. Seven-seat SUVs are some of the biggest and heaviest models in the class - while no one expects them to be as frugal as a Prius, there is still a significant difference between the most and least-efficient models.
One seven-seater we tested managed a miserable 21.9mpg, while the top-performing model achieved 61.1mpg - an enormous difference of almost 40mpg.
The large number of options across multiple classes makes our expert advice even more important. Our guides can help you choose between an estate, 4x4 or classic MPV-style seven-seater, and our in-depth testing shows you which models not to buy.
Seven-seat cars to avoid
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This spacious people carrier is generally practical and user-friendly, with a big boot, but the rear seats aren't the most comfortable for adults over long distances. It's far from being an inspiring drive, too: the steering is disappointing, and the diesel engines are unrefined. Safety is off the pace, too, with a low Euro NCAP score.
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This model is certainly practical and spacious, as well as being more refined than its predecessor, but it's way behind the times in terms of safety, as well as in other areas, such as refinement and driving dynamics.
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This full-size SUV has always had a lot of appeal - stacks of off-road ability, comfort and a refined image. However, high ownership costs and a woeful reliability record mean we can’t recommend it.
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's certainly a lot better than the old model, with much improved build quality and more accomplished driving dynamics, but this is a Which? Don’t Buy as its crash test performance leaves a lot to be desired.
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 1 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's cheap and cheerful, but decidedly lacking in glamour, and the design is well behind the competition for safety and security.
- Seat comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 5 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
As you'd expect from a van-based people carrier, there's loads of space and up to nine people can be accommodated. Don't expect a car-like driving experience, though: it can't shake off the crudeness of its van origins. Safety is well below par, too.
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This is a popular car thanks to its practicality, but its uninspiring cabin and subpar safety rating aren’t good enough. Side and curtain airbags are optional, rather than standard. Earlier models didn’t have stability control - which is all but essential in tall, van-like MPVs. It all feels dated, with its underpowered heater and a cabin that does a poor job of blocking engine and wind noise. It’s an MPV in dire need of an upgrade.
- Seat comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space:
- 4 out of 5
- Which? safety:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It isn't the most agile or car-like SUV to drive, and rivals offer a more convincing blend of luxury and technology. It also hasn't shaken the brand's reliability problems, and has proved to be a big headache for buyers. So it's a Which? Don't Buy.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 500 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car.
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
