Best Large SUVs and 4x4s

Our best 4x4 SUVs are refined and efficient, offering practicality and four-wheel drive security – and a used best 4x4 needn’t cost you a fortune.
Large SUVs and 4x4s are now one of the most popular types of car in the UK. Favoured for their rugged good looks and the confidence they inspire, thanks to their raised driving position and perceived safety.
4x4s are also pretty practical, with large, comfortable interiors. And – on most models at least – four-wheel-drive and the ability to venture off road. Few do, but those large tyres also do a good job of smoothing out rough roads and squashing speed bumps.
The 4x4 class includes everything from luxury models, such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Range Rover. To more affordable mainstream offerings, including the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Nissan X-Trail.
But popularity is no guarantee that a large SUV will be good to drive or own. Our testing has found SUVs that are a nightmare to drive anywhere other than a muddy field. Long braking distances, wide turning circles and harsh suspension may be fine on a dirt track, but they become significant problems on a motorway or in town.
Below, you’ll find Best Buy 4x4s and large SUVs that have aced our rigorous tests, and some models that aren’t worth your money.
Best new large SUVs
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
The unusual design won't be to all tastes, but this SUV is a very impressive luxury 4x4. There’s plenty of space for passengers front and rear, plus a decent-sized boot. It's well made and comfortable, and has lots of advanced technology.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
A new standard for luxury SUVs. This model impresses across the board, managing not only to be refined and well-constructed, but more engaging to drive than a car this large has any right to be. It pushes the boat out with high levels of safety and entertainment kit, too.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
This large SUV was built to last and it's full to the brim with the latest technology that enhances the comfortable drive.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
Imposingly large, yet with an agility that belies its enormity, this sporty model pulls off a seemingly impossible feat. It's not just superfast in a straight line, but corners with precision and confidence. It can also seat up to seven passengers in one of most comfortable, high-quality cabins we've come across.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
Comfortable and loaded with safety technology, this is a standout car in the large 4x4 class. With seven seats and a large towing capacity, it's as practical as they come. The only real niggle is that it feels very wide on the road.
Best used large SUVs
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability 3-8 years:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
This hybrid wants to combine economy with space and comfort, and it succeeds. Its design is pleasingly different from the SUV norm, too.
- Driving stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
Combining plenty of power and a comfortable ride, this car has respectable levels of comfort and practicality. There's also a wealth of clever technology.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
This hybrid SUV might be ageing, but its still a very attractve model on the used car market.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
A massive SUV and designed to be a true off-roader, it also has the comfort to appeal to luxury car buyers.
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
This SUV is in its element as a cruiser, thanks to its soft suspension and refined cabin. It's also an excellent choice if you ever need to tow anything or venture off-road.
Not found the car for you? Browse all our large SUV and 4x4 reviews.
Three large SUVs to avoid
4x4s and beefy SUVs have a certain image to uphold. They look strong and durable - surely a car that can barrel across frozen tundra and rutted fields won’t break down, right?
Sadly not, our survey has found high-profile 4x4s that regularly suffer from brake and electrical faults leading to multiple breakdowns and garage visits – hardly expected of a rugged off-roader.
There’s also the matter of fuel consumption. No one is expecting a hulking SUV to be as efficient as a Toyota Prius, but people’s expectations aren’t an excuse to produce cars that do less than 20 miles to the gallon. We’ve tested non-hybrid SUVs that achieve over 40mpg, so it’s not as if it can’t be done.
We’ve rounded up three unreliable, gas guzzling 4x4s that you should avoid.
Large SUVs to avoid
- Driving stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
This is one full-size off-roader that you should avoid, despite its desirable image and useful practicality. There's a question mark over its reliability and we can't recommend it.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 3 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
Off-road prowess at the expense of nearly all road manners. Unwieldy, crude and thirsty, this model is one for the farm track only.
- Driving stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Ride quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability 0-3 years:
- 3 out of 5
- Brand reliability 3-8 years:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
This full-size off-roader has always had a lot of appeal - stacks of off-road ability, comfort and a refined image. However, high ownership costs and a woeful reliability record mean that we simply can’t recommend it.
