Best Small SUVs and Crossovers

And here are three small SUVs and crossovers to avoid

The small SUV and crossover class is a relatively new one in motoring, but it has quickly become one of the most popular and is now responsible for some of the bestselling models in the UK.

The boom in popularity meant every manufacturer wanted a slice of the action, releasing their own small SUVs with mixed results.

Electronic stability control is vital on a tall car. Too many small SUVs and crossovers don't have it.

The high driving position is one of the major benefits of owning a crossover. It gives a commanding view of the road and helps make people feel safer while driving. Electronic stability control (ESC) is vital on a tall car to avoid body roll and to help the car feel stable round corners. Too many small SUVs either don’t have ESC or offer it as an optional extra, which means it could be missing from used models.

ESC factors into our safety checks. If it’s absent, we won’t recommend the car.

Despite the SUV moniker, there are high expectations of how cheap a small SUV should be to run. Our testing found that crossover cars have one of the biggest disparities between the most and least-efficient models.

Choose the right car, and you can expect up to 67.2mpg. But choose the wrong model and you’ll get just 21.9mpg – a difference of 45.3mpg.

