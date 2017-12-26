How to buy the best estate car

There's more to estate cars than a big boot. Use our expert guide to find an estate car that suits your needs perfectly.

Popularity of traditional saloon and estate cars may be waning in light of the burgeoning stream of crossovers and 4x4s, but the conventional estate (or Tourer, as many manufacturers call them) still has a lot to offer.

Families, business users, dog owners and anyone needing extra luggage space will understand the appeal of an estate car - and with so much focus on style, 'estate' is certainly not a by-word for 'ugly'. But beware: some models have gone so far they are now more 'lifestyle' than 'loadspace'.

Our top-10 tips for buying an estate car will help you decide which model best suits your needs. Then read our best estate cars guide to discover all the small, medium and large estates we recommend.

1. Lifestyle vs loadspace

Once upon a time, estate cars were all about sheer load capacity. But times have changed and the era of more dynamic 'sport wagons', 'sport tourers' and suchlike is upon us. With these cars, style is as important as space - and sometimes more of a priority for their designers.

Some estate cars have boots that, when measured up to the luggage cover, are actually smaller than the saloons they're based on. Take the Volvo V60, for example. At 360 litres, its boot is actually smaller than the S60 saloon (375 litres). Of course, the advantage of estate cars is being able to load the boot up much higher, fold the rear seats down more effectively, and gain easier access to the boot. But it's still a surprise that you can fit more in a saloon version of the car, rather than the estate.

We measure the usable boot space of every car we test. Check our estate car reviews to find our tested figures, and make sure that you choose a model that suits your needs - or makes the statement you want.

2. Estate car, 4x4 or MPV?

Estate cars used to be the default choice for families and for anyone needing to carry a lot of luggage, but MPVs and 4x4s have captured the attention of many buyers.

MPVs, or people carriers, usually offer much greater seating flexibility, along with more headroom and – in some cases – the option of seven seats. However, they're normally more prosaic to drive and less visually appealing than a sleekly styled, lower-slung estate. If you're after something with seven seats, have a look at our seven-seater buying tips, or head straight to our collection of seven-seat Best Buys.

High-riding 4x4s, SUVs and crossovers offer much of the practicality of estate cars, but with improved off-road ability. Full-sized four-wheel-drive cars tend to be more expensive to buy and run, and they have the 'wrong' image for some people.

Estate cars score on the style front and they normally drive every bit as well as their saloon car counterparts – unlike larger 4x4s and MPVs, which can often feel unwieldy.

3. Best for boot space

There are only a handful of cars with more than 500 litres of boot space (with the rear seats up and luggage cover on) - the Mercedes-Benz E-class estate (515 litres) for example. The 2007-2014 generation Ford Mondeo estate had one of the biggest boots we've measured at 530 litres, but the current (2014-) model has significantly less space at 435 litres. Other capacious contenders include estate versions of the Skoda Superb estate (475 litres) and Hyundai i40 Tourer (470 litres).

For ultimate carrying capacity - rear seats folded, measured up to the car's window-line - stars include the Mercedes-Benz E-class (930 litres) and Toyota Avensis Touring Sports (900 litres). Again, the Ford Mondeo estate (2007-2014) had them all trumped at 950 litres, but the current generation (2014-) has shrunk that to 810 litres.

4. Consider the 'cool' factor

Say the word 'estate' and some will immediately think of the box-shaped designs of old. But today's estates have moved on and, happily, are a lot more appealing and in some cases rival saloon and coupe versions for visual appeal. Our favourite designs to date include the handsome Audi A6 Avant, and Ford Mondeo Estate, as well as the classy Mercedes-Benz C-class estate.

5. Diesel or petrol?

The promise of greater fuel efficiency and tax-friendly low CO2 emissions mean most estates sold in the UK are diesels. Modern diesels are smooth and have plenty of torque (pulling power), so they rarely feel like a compromise next to petrol versions; they're also the better option if you're after a towing vehicle.

However, don't discount petrol, particularly if you're buying a smaller estate or if you do not do a high mileage. The latest petrol engines are very efficient, and the up-front premium for a diesel engine could take the average driver years to claw back. Diesel owners are also now facing the prospect of increased taxation under a new tariff (from April 2017) and other penalties, due to their increased emissions of harmful Nitrogen Dioxide and particulate matter.

6. More manageable medium-sized models

There is no shortage of medium-sized estates should you want a vehicle with a practical load bay but not the running costs (or parking problems) that come with a full-sized large car. Strong contenders in this category include the Ford Focus estate (great to drive), Peugeot 308 SW (spacious and stylish) and Volkswagen Golf estate (well-built but pricey).

The Toyota Auris Touring Sports was the first hybrid in this category. Its petrol-electric drivetrain boosts fuel economy, particularly when driving around town.

7. Best small estates

Should you wish to scale down even further, compact estate cars do exist, though they have really been squeezed out by small MPVs in recent times. Only a handful now remain, such as the Skoda Fabia estate and Mini Clubman. We particularly like the Skoda for its roomy cabin, ease of driving and value for money, while the first generation Mini Clubman offers a fun factor alongside its practicality.

8. Boost your luggage space

If you need even more luggage space, there are some additional tricks to consider. Many estates come with roof rails, or can be ordered with them as an optional extra. Typically, you can add up to around 100kg of luggage on rails in roof-top boxes. Or you could use them to carry bulky items like bicycles, surfboards or canoes.

Many estate cars also have underfloor storage areas in the boot, particularly if you're happy to make do with a tyre repair kit rather than a full-size spare wheel or space-saver.

9. 4x4 estates

Here's another of those 'crossover' areas: estate cars with four-wheel drive. These offer extra traction for driving in slippery or snowy conditions, without many of the compromises of a traditional off-roader. Some, such as the Seat Leon X-perience, come with a raised ride-height and plastic body cladding, for mild off-roading ability.

The estate-only Subaru Levorg, for instance, comes with 4WD as standard. Quattro versions of the Audi A4 Avant and A6 Avant also have 4WD, as do some versions of the BMW 3 Series Touring, Skoda Octavia estate, Skoda Superb estate.

10. Consider the depreciation effect

Estate cars usually – but not always – hold their value better than saloons. This may change in the future, though, as other classes of car, such as compact 4x4s, become more popular with those families.

