Car finance explained

When you’re buying a car, almost every dealer, car broker or car supermarket will offer you a finance scheme – it’s a major source of profit for the motor trade. We explain the different types of finance plan, how to understand your payment options and the advantages of each, as well as the things to be aware of before you sign on the dotted line.

But there are also other ways to pay for your car that could be cheaper than dealer finance and suit you better, such as a credit card, personal loan or other form of independent borrowing. We look at all the options available to help you make the best decision for your needs and financial circumstances.

