What to Do if You Have a Car Accident

What to do immediately after a car accident

Stop

However minor you think a car accident is, you must stop. In fact, failing to do so is an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

You should make sure your car’s engine is switched off and then turn your hazard lights on to alert other road users to your presence.

Call 999 or 101

Take a look around. If anyone has been injured in the car accident you should call the police (and an ambulance if necessary) as soon as possible.

The police should also be called if the car accident is blocking the road or if you feel there was foul play involved – if you suspect you’re a victim of a ‘crash for cash’ scam, for example, where a driver deliberately causes an accident to make a fraudulent insurance claim.

A dash cam can help you avoid falling victim to crash for cash scams. However, be sure to pick the right one, or you may be left with low-quality footage that won't help prove what happened. Visit our dash cam reviews to find out the models we recommend.

Giving details after a car accident

When you're involved in a car accident you’re obliged to give your name and address to anyone else involved.

You should stop and give your details if you crash into something on or near the road even if there aren't any other people involved. If you hit a parked car, for example, you should leave your details on the windscreen.

Avoid saying sorry or accepting blame for the accident until you know precisely what happened as it could count against you later on.

Car accidents should also be reported to the police within 24 hours. Failure to do so could result in a fine, penalty points or even disqualification.

Collecting details after a car accident

If possible, you should collect names, addresses and contact details from any drivers, passengers and witnesses.

Ask the other drivers involved for their car insurance details and try to establish whether they are the registered keeper of their vehicle. If they aren’t, find out who is and make a note of their name and address.

Call 999 straightaway if someone leaves the scene of the car accident without giving their details.

Other information to collect from the accident

Here are some other important details you should try to collect at the scene of the car accident:

The registration numbers of all vehicles involved, plus a note of each vehicle’s colour, make and model.

The time and date of the crash.

A sketch showing the positions of the vehicles involved.

A description of the weather conditions, plus anything unusual you notice about the road quality or lighting.

A list of damage to vehicles and a description of any injuries sustained by pedestrians, drivers and passengers.

You may find it useful to take photos of the car accident for use as evidence. Some drivers carry disposable cameras for this purpose, but most modern mobile phones will take good enough shots to help you remember important details.

Being left at the side of the road is never fun, even if you haven't had a crash. Minimise the time you spend stranded by checking out our guide to the best breakdown cover providers.