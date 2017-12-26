How to buy the best pushchair accessories

Essential pushchair accessories

Pushchair raincover

Raincovers are essential for any pushchair that will venture into the great outdoors to keep the wind and rain off your child.

Most pushchairs, apart from the cheapest buggies and some designer models, include a raincover in the price.

If your pushchair doesn’t come with one, consider buying it separately. They usually cost up to £30.

It's often wise to go for a raincover that's made specifically for your pushchair to ensure the best fit.

Decent-sized shopping basket

Most pushchairs have a mesh or fabric shopping basket suspended under the seat.

Vital for storing shopping or nappy bags, these can usually carry up to 2kg of everyday shopping items – up to 5kg for the biggest versions.

Make sure your pushchair's shopping basket is easy to access – some pushchairs have shopping baskets that are hidden by bits of the chassis, fabric from the hood or the backrest when the seat is reclined.

Never hang bags from the pushchair's handles - it's dangerous as it can tip the buggy up.

Hoods for pushchairs

Pushchairs with a hood can help protect your child from mild drizzle, bright sunlight shining in their eyes or blustery wind.

Some pushchair hoods have windows in the top, so you can still keep an eye on your baby when the pushchair seat is facing forwards.

Our pushchair testers like hood pockets, which provide handy extra storage, and there are now pushchairs with specific iPod pockets (and even speakers for your baby).

