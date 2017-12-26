How to buy the right pushchair
Top pushchair picks for different activities
By Anna Studman
Our shortlist of the best buggies to suit your lifestyle – whether you're big on using public transport or going on country walks.
You need to buy a buggy that best matches your lifestyle, whether that's travelling a lot on the bus or going for walks in the countryside. To help make that decision easier we've hand-picked pushchair models that scored well for particular tasks during our rigorous lab-based and parent tests.
Pushchairs for parents who walk everywhere
Are you likely to be walking in the park or to and from the shops, nursery or school with your pushchair on a daily basis? Look for a model with good handling, manoeuvrability and comfortable handlebars. We put all pushchairs through an obstacle test with our parent panel, running them over pavements, bumpy ground and up and down stairs.
The following models are worth considering and all have reversible seats, meaning your baby can face you as you walk along. But how well did these pushchairs do in our durability tests? Click on a link below to find out how they scored overall.
Public-transport-friendly pushchairs
Getting a pushchair on and off a bus, train or tube can be a nightmare for parents. If taking public transport is a daily necessity for you, you'll need a pushchair that scores well in our public transport assessments.
Take a look at these good everyday strollers – you'll want to look for something that's lightweight and small enough to fit on a range of public transport options, such as getting on and off the bus.
Pushchair picks for car owners
If you'll be regularly switching your little one between car and pushchair, a travel system – a pushchair you can attach a child car seat to, as well as a regular pushchair seat – can make life easier. Don't forget to choose one that's easy to fold up and fits neatly into your car boot. We load and unload each pushchair into the boot of a standard family car to see how easily it will fit in with your shopping.
There are plenty of travel system pushchairs in our reviews that fit the bill. Some of the most popular are listed below, or you can jump straight to our top 10 travel systems to find those that came top in our reviews.
Best pushchairs for shopping trips
Hitting the shops with a pushchair? You're going to need one with plenty of storage space – a storage basket with 3kg of space is ideal, although most come with 5kg now, and you want to be able to access it easily even when the pushchair is reclined.
Also look out for one that can nip between tight shop rails without too much trouble – the following are a great place to start.
Top pushchairs for outdoor lifestyles
A pushchair needn't be a hindrance to hiking, picnicking or enjoying the countryside. Our all-terrain tests put pushchairs through their paces on a wide variety of surfaces, including bumpy ground, so you can find the right buggy for your lifestyle. We run every single pushchair we test over 200km of rough ground to see how durable each one is – that's roughly the distance from London to Birmingham via the M40.
Three-wheeled pushchairs can also be good off-roaders. Look out for adjustable suspension and pneumatic wheels to help it to tackle rough surfaces.
A sling or baby carrier could be an alternative if you don't want to always take your pushchair out.