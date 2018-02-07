Top 10 pushchairs for 2018
By Anna Studman
A top-scoring pushchair or pram is easy to push, fold and store, and will be a comfy ride for your baby. Browse our 10 best for different lifestyles.
Our top 10 best pushchairs include the best buggies for tackling rough terrain, top-scoring travel systems for transporting your newborn baby, and the best small and lightweight pushchairs.
Each of the pushchairs in our reviews below has been through our revamped, rigorous pushchair lab tests, and emerged with an impressive score above 70%. You can check out all the pushchairs we've tested in our pushchair reviews.
Because we know each parent has different criteria for their perfect pushchair, we've picked our 'best of the best' for different needs in our table below. And because we know price can be a key factor when shopping for a stroller, pushchair or pram, we've also included the best budget alternatives.
Top scoring Best Buy pushchair
The travel system promises a lot. This smaller, sportier version of the its popular sibling boasts a compact, flat fold, plenty of storage space and smooth manoeuvring. It's compatible with a baby car seat, and there's even a carrycot available to turn it into a pram. Find out why it's our top scoring pushchair.
Best pushchair for newborns
This travel system is simple, functional and won't break the bank, but it comes with a wide range of features to make it suitable for your newborn baby. The seat reclines back far enough to create a lie-flat position, or you can use it with a carrycot instead. And it's compatible with a number of Best Buy baby car seats. What more could your newest passenger need?
Best cheap pushchair for newborns
This trendy pushchair claims to have a fuss-free fold and promises to be lightweight. It's suitable to use from birth, as the seat reclines far back enough to create a lie-flat position that's considered best for newborns. Or you can use it with a carrycot if you prefer. It's also compatible with a Best Buy baby car seat. For a travel system it's also pretty reasonably priced, so see which is why it's currently our best cheap pushchair for newborns.
Best all-terrain pushchair
This all-terrain travel system has a well-padded lie-flat seat that’s safe for newborn babies, so you don’t need to buy a carrycot to use with it. It’s comfortable for your little one, smooth and easy to push even on rough ground, and it has an easy one-hand recline and one-handed lever to change seat direction.
Best cheap all-terrain
The three-wheeled pushchair comes with large air-filled tyres to help navigate uneven off-road terrains. It’s suitable from birth as the seat reclines far enough, it can be used with a carrycot or with a baby car seat as part of a travel system. It’s inexpensive and one of the best all-terrain pushchairs we’ve tested.
Best small pushchair
This travel system is small and light, and it’s packed with useful features such as a one-handed fold, a reversible seat and a one-handed recline. It’s excellent on pavements and does a reasonable job off-road. Plus it’s compatible with a number of great car seats.
Best cheap small pushchair
For less than £100 you can get a travel system-compatible pushchair that’s nippy and easy to manoeuvre around, and it weighs less than 10kg. It’s practical and easy to use thanks to the height-adjustable handlebars, lie-flat seat and one-handed fold.
Best light pushchair
This lightweight travel system-compatible stroller has a true one-hand fold, a one-handed recline and it’s even possible to push it with one hand, too. It’s small and convenient, but not at the expense of a good drive, and it’s compatible with a range of Best Buy car seats.
Best light cheap pushchair
This lightweight stroller is suitable to be used from birth until your child reaches 25kg, which is around six years old, so it lasts for a bit longer than most other strollers. It’s got lots of attractive features, such as a large shopping basket, a one-handed fold and a lie-flat seat. It also costs around £100.
The recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2017.
Don’t see your perfect pushchair here? Check out all our Best Buy pushchairs.
Unbiased pushchair reviews from Which?
We've put more than 300 pushchairs through our rigorous lab tests in the past five years, including all the models Which? members are most interested in. And you know you can trust our reviews, because not only do we subject every model to dozens of technical tests in our expert labs, but we also have a panel of parents who try out the buggies to see what they're like to use day to day. So, as well as safety and durability, we can also tell you about ease of use and whether your child will find the seat comfortable.
And we don't carry any advertising on our website or in our magazines, so our reviews are impartial and not influenced by manufacturers.
Choosing the best pushchair
The best pushchair for you depends on a number of factors. If you have a newborn, you'll need one with either a seat that lies flat enough, or a seat that converts to a pram or carrycot. If you want to move your baby easily from pushchair to car and back again, you'll need a travel system.
Where you live will also affect your pushchair choice: lack of storage space means a smaller pushchair that folds compactly, stairs to your front door means you'll want something lighter.
How you're going to use your pushchair also plays a part. If you need to use the bus, you won't want something bulky and heavy. If you like doing lots of country walks, you'll want an all-terrain buggy.
These decisions are made before you even start considering whether you want forward or rearward facing, adjustable handlebars for parents of different heights, finding a pushchair that fits in your car boot, getting the right size shopping basket for you, and so on.
To help you make a decision, read our guide to how to buy the best pushchair.
